Israel's Knesset passes resolution rejecting two-state solution

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel's parliament on Wednesday night passed a resolution rejecting a two-state solution and declaring the establishment of a Palestinian state "an existential danger to the state of Israel".

The Knesset motion, which has no legal weight, passed with 68 votes in favour and nine against.

The move rejected the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, even as part of a peace agreement.

The text, introduced by a member of the Knesset MK Ze'ev Elkin of the New Hope-United Right faction, stated an independent Palestinian state would "perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilise the region".

It received support across the political spectrum, co-sponsored by legislators from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition and the centrist National Unity party, led by Benny Gantz.

Mr Netanyahu was not present for the vote, which came a day before his controversial trip to Washington and an impending ruling from the International Court of Justice on Israel's occupation of the West Bank.

New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar, a former member of Mr Netanyahu's Likud party, said the vote "intended to express the blanket opposition that exists among the [Israeli] people to the establishment of a Palestinian state, which would endanger Israel's security and future".

In February, the Knesset passed a resolution rejecting the unilateral establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River.

Nations around the world, including Spain, Norway, and Ireland, have formally recognised Palestinian statehood as Israel's war on Gaza rages and the death toll climbs.

Mr Elkin said promoting the idea of a Palestinian state "would be a reward for terrorism and will only encourage Hamas and its supporters".

"It will only be a matter of a short time until Hamas takes over the Palestinian state and turns it into a radical Islamic terrorist base, working in co-ordination with the Iranian-led axis, to eliminate the State of Israel," he wrote in a post on X that included an image of the vote results.

Ultra-Orthodox to dodge army draft notices

The vote also comes as anti-government anger continues to rage, with daily protests demanding Mr Netanyahu reach a hostage deal and Ultra-Orthodox or Haredim protesting against the end of an long-standing army exemption which had fractured the government.

Rabbis for the Ultra-Orthodox Shas Party have urged followers to ignore an army draft set to begin on Sunday, after Israel's High Court last month ruled Haredim men must serve in the military.

Draft notices are the first stage of the enlistment process, which is to be carried out over the coming year.

"While no legislation has been agreed on the status of the yeshiva students, do not answer any draft orders including initial orders and you should not show up at draft centres,” Israeli media quoted the Shas Council of Torah Sages as saying.

While public debate has long been divided over the exemption, anger peaked after the Hamas-led October 7 attack on southern Israel and reservist call-ups, as Israel invaded Gaza that month.

Pro-army activist groups that oppose the exemption have staged protests in Ultra-Orthodox cities in the past month, Israeli media has reported.

About 3,000 men are expected to be called up in the initial draft. The Haredim community say army service is incompatible with their way of life, in which men do not work and instead study the Torah at religious schools.

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Xpanceo Started: 2018 Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality Funding: $40 million Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

Sweet Tooth Creator: Jim Mickle

Starring: Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen

Rating: 2.5/5

Specs: 2024 McLaren Artura Spider Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 and electric motor

Max power: 700hp at 7,500rpm

Max torque: 720Nm at 2,250rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch auto

0-100km/h: 3.0sec

Top speed: 330kph

Price: From Dh1.14 million ($311,000)

On sale: Now

Company profile Company name: Tuhoon

Year started: June 2021

Co-founders: Fares Ghandour, Dr Naif Almutawa, Aymane Sennoussi

Based: Riyadh

Sector: health care

Size: 15 employees, $250,000 in revenue

Investment stage: seed

Investors: Wamda Capital, Nuwa Capital, angel investors

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

The Al Barzakh Festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm in the Red Theatre, NYUAD, Saadiyat Island. Tickets cost Dh105 for adults from platinumlist.net

'Jurassic World Dominion' Director: Colin Trevorrow Stars: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt Rating: 4/5

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre V10 Power: 640hp at 8,000rpm Torque: 565Nm at 6,500rpm Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch auto Price: From Dh1 million On sale: Q3 or Q4 2022

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Revibe

Started: 2022

Founders: Hamza Iraqui and Abdessamad Ben Zakour

Based: UAE

Industry: Refurbished electronics

Funds raised so far: $10m

Investors: Flat6Labs, Resonance and various others

The BIO: He became the first Emirati to climb Mount Everest in 2011, from the south section in Nepal He ascended Mount Everest the next year from the more treacherous north Tibetan side By 2015, he had completed the Explorers Grand Slam Last year, he conquered K2, the world’s second-highest mountain located on the Pakistan-Chinese border He carries dried camel meat, dried dates and a wheat mixture for the final summit push His new goal is to climb 14 peaks that are more than 8,000 metres above sea level

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

Ahmed Raza UAE cricket captain Age: 31 Born: Sharjah Role: Left-arm spinner One-day internationals: 31 matches, 35 wickets, average 31.4, economy rate 3.95 T20 internationals: 41 matches, 29 wickets, average 30.3, economy rate 6.28

A Long Way Home by Peter Carey

Faber & Faber

Zayed Centre for Research The Zayed Centre for Research is a partnership between Great Ormond Street Hospital, University College London and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity and was made possible thanks to a generous £60 million gift in 2014 from Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Company Profile Company name: Hoopla

Date started: March 2023

Founder: Jacqueline Perrottet

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Investment required: $500,000

KEY DATES IN AMAZON'S HISTORY July 5, 1994: Jeff Bezos founds Cadabra Inc, which would later be renamed to Amazon.com, because his lawyer misheard the name as 'cadaver'. In its earliest days, the bookstore operated out of a rented garage in Bellevue, Washington July 16, 1995: Amazon formally opens as an online bookseller. Fluid Concepts and Creative Analogies: Computer Models of the Fundamental Mechanisms of Thought becomes the first item sold on Amazon 1997: Amazon goes public at $18 a share, which has grown about 1,000 per cent at present. Its highest closing price was $197.85 on June 27, 2024 1998: Amazon acquires IMDb, its first major acquisition. It also starts selling CDs and DVDs 2000: Amazon Marketplace opens, allowing people to sell items on the website 2002: Amazon forms what would become Amazon Web Services, opening the Amazon.com platform to all developers. The cloud unit would follow in 2006 2003: Amazon turns in an annual profit of $75 million, the first time it ended a year in the black 2005: Amazon Prime is introduced, its first-ever subscription service that offered US customers free two-day shipping for $79 a year 2006: Amazon Unbox is unveiled, the company's video service that would later morph into Amazon Instant Video and, ultimately, Amazon Video 2007: Amazon's first hardware product, the Kindle e-reader, is introduced; the Fire TV and Fire Phone would come in 2014. Grocery service Amazon Fresh is also started 2009: Amazon introduces Amazon Basics, its in-house label for a variety of products 2010: The foundations for Amazon Studios were laid. Its first original streaming content debuted in 2013 2011: The Amazon Appstore for Google's Android is launched. It is still unavailable on Apple's iOS 2014: The Amazon Echo is launched, a speaker that acts as a personal digital assistant powered by Alexa 2017: Amazon acquires Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, its biggest acquisition 2018: Amazon's market cap briefly crosses the $1 trillion mark, making it, at the time, only the third company to achieve that milestone

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Haltia.ai

Started: 2023

Co-founders: Arto Bendiken and Talal Thabet

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: AI

Number of employees: 41

Funding: About $1.7 million

Investors: Self, family and friends

TO CATCH A KILLER Director: Damian Szifron Stars: Shailene Woodley, Ben Mendelsohn, Ralph Ineson Rating: 2/5

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 480hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 570Nm from 2,300-5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 10.4L/100km Price: from Dh547,600 On sale: now

Sarfira Director: Sudha Kongara Prasad Starring: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal Rating: 2/5

Director: Nag Ashwin Starring: Prabhas, Saswata Chatterjee, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Shobhana Rating: ★★★★

Confirmed bouts (more to be added) Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov

Nick Diaz v Vicente Luque

Michael Chiesa v Tony Ferguson

Deiveson Figueiredo v Marlon Vera

Mackenzie Dern v Loopy Godinez

Tickets for the August 3 Fight Night, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, went on sale earlier this month, through www.etihadarena.ae and www.ticketmaster.ae.



The Specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol

Power: 118hp

Torque: 149Nm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Price: From Dh61,500

On sale: Now