Israelis demand hostage deal in one of the biggest protests since October

Thousands of Israelis have took to the streets of Tel Aviv again on Saturday demanding a peace deal that would bring hostages in Gaza home.

Pictures from Israeli broadcasters showed huge crowds lining Kaplan Street in one of the biggest demonstrations held in the capital since October.

Attendees held up signs and slogans demanding the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a new government.

The anti-coalition protest, which have become weekly in Israel, came after authorities announced the deaths of eight soldiers who were killed in an ambush in Rafah.

In a video statement issued late on Saturday, Mr Netanyahu said there was no alternative but to stick to the goals of the war to defeat Hamas and bring the hostages back.

Although surveys show solid support among the Israeli public for continuing the war against Hamas, the protests underscore the divisions in Israeli society that have reopened following a period of unity at the start of the war.

At a rally Saturday evening, participants watched a video message from Andrey Kozlov, who was rescued from Hamas captivity a week ago.

“More than 120 hostages are still there, and I can't feel all the happiness from this situation because I was rescued and they were not,” he said, according to The Hostages Families Forum Headquarters.

Israeli police disperse a protester during a call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group. AP

“I ask to bring them home as soon as possible. Israel, world, Hamas, I ask you to make a deal as soon as possible.”

"Every soldier who dies is like a family member who dies. We experience it as a collective loss," said one of the protesters, Graciela Barchilon, 68.

"I feel a lot of anger and disappointment. I believe this government is not working and we have to go to elections now."

Tel Aviv tonight. Biggest crowds yet since October 7 calling for #electionsnow pic.twitter.com/yDkCh3f1qY — Raoul Wootliff (@RaoulWootliff) June 15, 2024

The Israeli military said eight soldiers were killed in Gaza Saturday when their armoured vehicle was struck by a bomb.

Captain Wassem Mahmud, 23, and seven other soldiers "fell during operational activity in southern Gaza," the military said in a statement.

"Their families have been notified."

The military said the vehicle was hit in the Tal al-Sultan area of Gaza's far-southern city of Rafah, where troops are engaged in fierce street battles with Palestinian militants.

Tens of thousands of people attended the demonstration in Tel Aviv, making it one of the biggest in months. AFP

Preliminary enquiries suggested the vehicle "got hit as a result of an explosion of a side bomb," the military said in a statement.

It said the magnitude of the blast suggested that the bomb had set off a secondary explosion inside the vehicle.

"The explosion was significant and may have been caused by the initiation of the explosive material on the vehicle," the military said.

"All this is not supposed to happen and therefore the incident is being examined.

"There was a very serious damage to the vehicle and those in it, and a large explosion making it difficult to identify and locate the bodies."

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing later on Saturday that "there was a strong explosion".

He said the blast was "apparently from an explosive device planted in the area or from the firing of an anti-tank missile".

Saturday's losses were among the heaviest for the military since it began its ground offensive in Gaza on October 27.

Twenty-one soldiers were killed on January 22 when rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) fire hit a tank near two buildings where they were carrying out an operation, the military said at the time.

The buildings exploded as troops had planted explosives in them after the structures had been identified as "terrorist infrastructure" in the area, it said.

Saturday's deaths take to 306 the military's losses since October 27.