Israel blocking more Gaza aid convoys, says UN as Guterres tours region

Israel is facing new accusations from UN officials that aid convoys are being blocked from entering northern Gaza, which is on the brink of famine.

The growing chorus of anger comes as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visits Jordan on Monday, part of a regional tour to raise momentum for a truce in Gaza.

On Sunday, Mr Guterres called on both sides to “silence the guns” and end the “non-stop nightmare” of the war.

His remarks, made during a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, came after he visited injured Palestinians, including children, on the Gaza-Egypt border.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, said Israel’s obstruction of aid was “intentional”, after UN spokeswoman Juliette Toma said the Israelis had denied entry to two aid convoys, without explaining why.

“Despite the tragedy unfolding under our watch, the Israeli Authorities informed the UN that they will no longer approve any @UNRWA food convoys to the north,” Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the agency, said on social media platform X.

“This is outrageous & makes it intentional to obstruct life-saving assistance during a man made famine.”

Cogat, the Israeli body that co-ordinates humanitarian aid to Gaza, said on Sunday that 103 lorries had been inspected and approved to enter Gaza, with another 29 allowed to enter the northern part of the enclave.

The UN said Gaza needs about 200 to 300 lorries of aid supplies daily to avoid shortages, and has called for a surge in aid due to the famine-like conditions.

Food supplies have not entered the northern part of the enclave since January 29, Ms Touma said, where more than half a million Gazans face famine and a number of children have died of starvation.

Martin Griffiths said “the decision to block its food convoys to the north only pushes thousands closer to famine. It must be revoked”.

Israel has accused UNRWA employees of participating in the October 7 attack and called the agency “a front for Hamas”.

Ms Touma said Israeli authorities on Sunday also rejected a UN request to send a team to Al Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, where fighting has flared for almost a week, “to evacuate people who are injured”.

The October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli figures.

Israel's military campaign to eliminate Hamas has killed at least 32,226 people, mostly women and children, according to local health authorities.