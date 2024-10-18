Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar waves to supporters in Gaza city during a rally to mark the 31st anniversary of the group. EPA
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar waves to supporters in Gaza city during a rally to mark the 31st anniversary of the group. EPA

News

MENA

Iran claims Yahya Sinwar's death will fuel resistance, as western leaders call for end to war

Hamas leader was killed during operation in the Gaza Strip, Israeli army announces

Amr Mostafa
Amr Mostafa

October 18, 2024