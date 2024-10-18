Iran claims Yahya Sinwar's death will fuel resistance, as western leaders call for end to war

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/14/live-israel-gaza-war-lebanon/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The killing of Hamas leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/obituaries/2024/10/17/yayha-sinwar-hamas-leader-who-threw-regional-into-turmoil-with-october-7-attacks-on-israel/" target="_blank">Yahya Sinwar</a> by Israel will strengthen "resistance" in the region, Iran's mission to the UN suggested, as western leaders called for the end to the devastating war in Gaza. "The spirit of resistance will be strengthened. He will become a model for the youth and children who will carry forward his path towards the liberation of Palestine," the mission said in a post on X. "As long as occupation and aggression exist, resistance will endure, for the martyr remains alive and a source of inspiration." Mr Sinwar, who was named as Hamas's leader after the assassination of political chief <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/31/ismail-haniyeh-who-hamas-leader/" target="_blank">Ismail Haniyeh</a> in Tehran in July, was believed to have been hiding in the warren of tunnels <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/10/07/israel-hamas-gaza-war-hostages-palestine/" target="_blank">Hamas</a> has built under Gaza for the past two decades. He was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/17/hamas-yahya-sinwar-israel/" target="_blank">killed</a> in southern Gaza on Wednesday by Israeli troops who were initially unaware they had caught their country's most-wanted target, Israeli officials said. The military released drone video footage of what it said was Mr Sinwar sitting on an armchair and covered in dust inside a destroyed building in the enclave. Hamas has not confirmed his death, but sources within the group said the indications are that he was killed by Israeli troops. Western leaders said Mr Sinwar's death offered an opportunity for the conflict to end. But Israeli Prime Minister<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/10/15/macron-and-netanyahu-trade-blows-over-creation-of-israeli-state/" target="_blank"> Benjamin Netanyahu</a> said the war would go on until the hostages seized by Hamas militants were returned. "Today we have settled the score. Today evil has been dealt a blow but our task has still not been completed," Mr Netanyahu said in a recorded video, after Mr Sinwar's death was announced on Thursday. "To the dear hostage families, I say: This is an important moment in the war. We will continue full force until all your loved ones, our loved ones, are home." <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/17/biden-sinwar-death-israel/" target="_blank">US President Joe Biden</a> and Vice President Kamala Harris said the killing of the Hamas leader set the stage for the return of Israeli hostages and an end to the war. "Now's the time to move on. Move on, move towards a ceasefire in Gaza, make sure that we are moving in a direction that we're going to be able to make things better for the whole world," Mr Biden told reporters after landing in Germany, following a phone conversation with the Israeli Prime Minister. "It's time for this war to end and [to] bring these hostages home. So that's what we're ready to do." Ms Harris said "this moment gives an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza". Her views were echoed by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, who said the killing was a major achievement that presents an extraordinary opportunity to end "this terrible war". "Sinwar's death also provides an extraordinary opportunity to achieve a lasting ceasefire, end this terrible war, allow Israelis to return safely to their homes in southern Israel, rush in far more humanitarian assistance to ease the misery in Gaza, and bring relief and hope to the Palestinians who have endured so much under Hamas's oppressive rule," Mr Austin said in a statement. EU's foreign policy chief <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/17/eus-josep-borrell-urges-israel-and-hamas-to-compromise-for-gaza-ceasefire/" target="_blank">Josep Borrell</a> said Mr Sinwar "was an obstacle to an urgently needed ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages". European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the death of Mr Sinwar "significantly" weakened Hamas, depriving the group of the "mastermind" behind its October 7 attacks on Israel. French President Emmanuel Macron said the death presented an opportunity to end Israel's year-long war on the enclave. "We must seize this opportunity to secure the release of all hostages and for an end to finally be brought to the war," Mr Macron said after EU talks in Brussels. "We must put an end to military operations." Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said: "It is time for all hostages to be released, for an immediate ceasefire to be proclaimed, and for reconstruction to begin in Gaza. We will continue to vigorously support every effort in this direction and for the resumption of a serious and credible political process leading to the two-state solution.” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Mr Sinwar, "as the mastermind of the terror on October 7, brought death to thousands of people and immeasurable suffering to a whole region. Hamas must now release all hostages and lay down its weapons, the suffering of the people in Gaza must finally end". Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/17/biden-starmer-and-european-leaders-to-call-for-more-aid-to-enter-gaza/" target="_blank">Keir Starmer</a> called for the release of all hostages, an immediate ceasefire and an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza, "so we can move towards a long-term, sustainable peace in the Middle East".