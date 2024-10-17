‘This is a good day,' Biden says of Hamas leader Sinwar's death

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/14/live-israel-gaza-war-lebanon/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a> on Thursday said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/17/hamas-yahya-sinwar-israel/" target="_blank">Yahya Sinwar's death</a> is a “good day” for Israel, the US and the world, and creates an “opportunity” for a Gaza without Hamas. “I will be speaking soon with Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/10/15/macron-and-netanyahu-trade-blows-over-creation-of-israeli-state/" target="_blank">[Benjamin] Netanyahu</a> and other Israeli leaders to congratulate them, to discuss the pathway for bringing the hostages home to their families, and for ending this war once and for all, which has caused so much devastation to innocent people,” Mr Biden said in a statement. Mr Sinwar, who became the leader of Hamas after the assassination of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/08/11/puncturing-the-state-ismail-haniyeh-killing-points-to-alarming-trend-for-iran/" target="_blank">Ismail Haniyeh</a> this year, was killed on Wednesday in an operation in southern Gaza “after a year-long pursuit”, according to the Israeli military. Mr Biden said that shortly after the Hamas-led October 7 assaults on southern Israel, he had directed US intelligence forces to help the Israeli military find Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/17/sinwars-end-moment-for-peace-deal-or-death-warrant-for-hostages/" target="_blank">Sinwar</a>, who was considered to be the architect of the attacks. He said Mr Sinwar’s death now brings a chance for a “day after” in Gaza without Hamas in power, and for “a political settlement that provides a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike”. Mr Biden, who has only a few months left in office, is headed for a short trip to Germany, where he will discuss the war in Ukraine. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is accompanying the President, said Mr Sinwar's death made it “a very significant day in the Middle East”. Mr Sullivan said that Mr Sinwar was a “critical figure” in all aspects of Hamas, who had consolidated control of the political and military wings of the group under his leadership, particularly in recent weeks and months. “I think his removal from the battlefield does present an opportunity to find a way forward that gets the hostages home … and brings us to a day after. That's something we're going to have to talk about with our Israeli counterparts,” he told reporters on Air Force One. Mr Biden and Mr Sullivan's comments echoed those of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who acknowledged Mr Sinwar's death as a victory. But Mr Netanyahu said that “the task before us is not yet complete … the war is not over yet”.