Killing of Yahya Sinwar leaves Israelis elated but fearful

The Israeli military's confirmation on Thursday that Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar had been killed came as the streets of Jerusalem were quiet on Thursday evening, with most of the city’s Jewish residents busy marking the first day of the Sukkot holiday. Most of the shops on Jaffa Street in West Jerusalem were shut and those people who were out were walking towards the Old City and the Western Wall, a sacred site in Judaism.

Some people approached declined to be interviewed, saying customs dictated that religious Jews should not engage with news on a religious holiday. There were no celebrations in the streets over the news of Mr Sinwar's killing, which Israeli police say they are working to confirm using DNA samples.

Four people interviewed by The National before the army's confirmation, all of whom identified themselves as being opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, said they welcomed the killing of the mastermind behind the October 7 attacks, which killed more than 1,200 people in Israel and saw 251 taken hostage in Gaza. One hundred and one of them remain held by militants in the strip.

“I think it’s great news,” said Avi, 49, a banker from Tel Aviv who asked that only his first name be used. “He [Sinwar] killed 1,200 people in Israel and took hundreds as hostages.”

Mr Sinwar took over Hamas’s leadership after the assassination by Israel of Hamas' former political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July. Since then, Israel has killed Hamas commanders in the Gaza Strip, in a war that has destroyed the Palestinian enclave and killed more than 42,400 people, including many civilians.

“We are leftists and voted against this government and we don’t want a war, but when you know someone wants to kill you, you have to kill him,” said Avi’s partner Kfir, 48, an IT specialist.

The couple said they often attended anti-government protests in Tel Aviv, including those demanding that the government works to free the hostages. Mr Netanyahu wants to continue the war, they claimed, to avoid his government collapsing and the charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust that he faces in three legal cases against him.

“We are not used to wars this long,” said Kfir.

Further down Jaffa Street, Shanevalla2, 18, considered how difficult it was to determine if Mr Sinwar’s killing will make Israel safer. He said Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's killing in an Israeli air strike last month did not stop the Iran-backed group shooting volleys of rockets and drones into Israel on a daily basis.

“The issue is, even if he is dead, they're just going to install a new leader,” said Shanevalla, who is on a gap year. “Hopefully he's killed, but you can't kill an ideology. And I feel, I fear, that's what the Israeli government is trying to do, instead of bringing the hostages home.”

He is not the only Israeli to voice concern over the fate of the remaining hostages in Gaza. Another man suggested that Israel could call on Hamas to swap Sinwar's body for the release of the hostages.

Others said that they do not believe Israel will be safer until Iran halts support to militants across the Middle East, who receive weapons, funding and training from Tehran and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“Obviously we took out Nasrallah, and hopefully we took out Sinwar – there are all of these proxy groups, you know, like the Houthis, Hamas and Hezbollah, all of these things are still being funded by Iran,” said Julia, 18, also on her gap year. “We still have the IRGC that's very much fully in power still, and it's completely the core of this issue.”

