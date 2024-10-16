Palm branches are stacked up ready to be used during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood. AFP
News

MENA

Al Aqsa Mosque compound braced for more Israeli incursions during Jewish holiday

Israeli rights group warns that Sukkot, which begins on Wednesday evening, could spark new violence

Thomas Helm
Jerusalem

October 16, 2024