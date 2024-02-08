Israel’s creation of buffer zone in Gaza may be a war crime, top UN official says

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israel’s ongoing destruction of buildings in Gaza with the aim of creating a buffer zone along the border is unjustified and a war crime, the UN's human rights chief said on Thursday.

The “extensive destruction of property, not justified by military necessity and carried out unlawfully and wantonly, amounts to a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention and a war crime”, Volker Turk said in a statement.

Israeli leaders have said the buffer zone is aimed at preventing a repeat of the October 7 attack by Hamas.

The UN human rights office reported that demolitions have occurred in recent weeks in Beit Hanoun in north Gaza, As Shujaiyeh in Gaza city, An Nuseirat Camp in middle Gaza, and Khan Younis.

He warned that the objective of creating a buffer zone for general security purposes did "not appear consistent with the narrow 'military operations' exception set out in international humanitarian law".

“Israel has not provided cogent reasons for such extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure,” Mr Turk said.

He pointed out to the Israeli authorities that Article 53 of the Fourth Geneva Convention “prohibits destruction by the occupying power of property belonging to private persons”.

The US, Israel's top ally and provider of military aid, has repeatedly said Gaza's territory should not change and that a buffer zone would be a breach of that principle.

“When it comes to the permanent status of Gaza … we remain clear about not encroaching on its territory,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that the destruction of homes and crucial civilian infrastructure “appears to be aimed at or has the effect of rendering the return of civilians to these areas impossible”.

He added that the “forcible transfer of civilians” may also constitute a war crime.