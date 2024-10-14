Emergency services arrive at the scene of the Hezbollah drone strike on an Israeli training base. More than 60 people were injured in the attack. Getty Images
Emergency services arrive at the scene of the Hezbollah drone strike on an Israeli training base. More than 60 people were injured in the attack. Getty Images

News

MENA

Hezbollah drone attack: How were Israeli air defences breached?

Israel has variety of high-tech means to combat low-flying explosive drones

Robert Tollast
Robert Tollast

October 14, 2024