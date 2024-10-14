Four Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack on army base

Four Israeli soldiers were killed in a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> drone attack on an army base south of Haifa. It is the deadliest attack the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanese</a> group has carried out on Israel in the past year. The soldiers were all aged 19, while seven others were seriously injured in the strike, the Israeli military said. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack near Binyamina, in central Israel, on a training base used by the Golani Brigade, an infantry unit usually associated with operations in the north of the country. Israel's Chief of the General Staff, Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, visited the base and conducted an initial inquiry. Hezbollah said the attack was carried out response to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/11/beirut-israel-lebanon-wafic-safa/" target="_blank">two Israeli strikes </a>on central Beirut last week that killed at least 22 people. The Lebanese group later launched rockets at another military site south of Haifa, but the military said it intercepted the attack. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said 61 people were injured in the drone attack. "This was a very difficult scene," paramedic Rafi Sheva said in a statement. "We declared it a mass casualty event and treated patients suffering from blast injuries and shrapnel. The injuries were severe." The injured were flown by helicopters to receive further treatment after mobile intensive care units and ambulances arrived at the scene, the ambulance service statement said. It added that 37 people were admitted to hospital, including three in serious condition, with nine people suffering from anxiety. Hezbollah has launched drone and rocket attacks on Israel on an almost daily basis in the past year, saying it is acting in support of Hamas. Following the attack, Israel killed four people and injured dozens in strikes on Al Aqsa Hospital compound in central Gaza. The Israeli military described it as an attack on a Hamas command and control centre.