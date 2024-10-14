The rubble of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in which three people died. Carl Court / Getty Images
The rubble of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in which three people died. Carl Court / Getty Images

Opinion

Comment

Israel's war on Hezbollah is not an 'opportunity' for Lebanon

Dr James Zogby is the president of the Arab American Institute and a columnist for The National

October 14, 2024