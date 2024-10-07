Family members of hostages held in Gaza hold a protest outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem. AP
Family members of hostages held in Gaza hold a protest outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem. AP

News

MENA

October 7 memorial events begin in Israel as multi-front war rages

Israeli authorities tighten security over fears of attacks by militant groups

Thomas Helm
Thomas Helm
Jerusalem

October 07, 2024