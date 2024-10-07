October 7 memorial events begin in Israel as multi-front war rages

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> People across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/05/how-israel-deceived-western-mediators-on-lebanon-ceasefire/" target="_blank">Israel</a> have begun commemorating the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/04/lebanon-ceasefire-israel-hamas-hostages/" target="_blank">attacks</a> on October 7 last year, with sombre events planned throughout the day despite a heightened risk of violence. Major events have taken place in Jerusalem and southern Israel, where the Hamas-led attacks happened. Many more events have been planned throughout the country, including some to be held in defiance of the government as Israelis grapple with the bitter legacy of the attack that killed about 1,200 people. The attack led to<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/10/06/iran-missiles-israel-nasrallah-gulf-war-iraq/" target="_blank"> the Gaza War</a>, which has killed more than 41,800 people in en enclave and injured about 97,200. The Israeli bombardment of the enclave has also created a major humanitarian crisis and destroyed the majority of buildings in Gaza. In the south of Israel, President Isaac Herzog joined crowds at the Nova music festival site near Kibbutz Re'im, where 300 people were killed and dozens were taken <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/01/netanyahu-dubbed-mr-death-after-more-hostages-found-dead-in-gaza/" target="_blank">hostage</a>. He said the events of that day were a "scar on humanity" and that "the world has to realise and understand that in order to change the course of history and bring peace, a better future to the region, it must support Israel in its battle against its enemies". Mr Herzog made the statement as a forum for the families of those taken hostage announced Idan Shtivi, 28, was killed during the attack on the festival and that his body was being held in Gaza. The Israeli military said at least 33 of the 97 hostages believed to still be in Gaza are dead. In Jerusalem, family members of hostages gathered outside Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/05/netanyahu-criticizes-macron-over-call-to-halt-sales-of-arms-to-israel-used-in-gaza/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu's</a> home. A two-minute siren sounded at 6.29am to mark the moment <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/10/07/israel-hamas-gaza-war-hostages-palestine/" target="_blank">Hamas</a> began its attacks with a barrage of rockets, followed by a ground attack. Israel's military is on high alert amid reports that groups, including Palestinian militants, could look to launch attacks as the country marks one year since the start of the war. Israel has already tightened controls on public gatherings, prompting organisers of some events to cancel tickets for tens of thousands of people. The military said it thwarted a large rocket attack from Gaza early on Monday morning, with fighter jets striking rocket launchers across the enclave. Hamas took credit for a relatively small barrage fired early in the morning. Rockets fired from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/05/lebanon-is-paying-the-price-in-israels-war-and-it-cant-afford-it/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> struck Israel too. At least eight people were injured in an earlier Hezbollah attack on Haifa, according to Israeli media reports. The Israeli military announced a soldier was killed while fighting on the country's border with Lebanon. It also said a third division joined the ground invasion into Lebanon on Sunday night.