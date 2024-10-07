Gaza's Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius, damaged by Israeli bombardment. AFP
Gaza's Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius, damaged by Israeli bombardment. AFP

News

MENA

Christian families in Gaza split up to increase the chance ‘someone will survive’ Israeli bombing

Tiny Christian community to observe day of prayer for peace on October 7

Ramola Talwar Badam
Ramola Talwar Badam

October 07, 2024