Israel said it killed 20 Hezbollah members in the strike in which the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated. EPA
Israel said it killed 20 Hezbollah members in the strike in which the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated. EPA

News

MENA

Nasrallah's chosen successor has early advantage to take over a diminished Hezbollah

The name of Hashem Safieddine, a religious figure with operational experience, is being circulated but his ascendancy is not assured

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman

September 29, 2024