France and US 'lead calls for temporary ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel'

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/23/unga-2024-live/"><b>UN General Assembly</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us" target="_blank">France</a>’s Foreign Minister said on Wednesday that his country has been working with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us" target="_blank">US</a> on a 21-day temporary ceasefire between Israel and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> to provide space for diplomatic negotiations and prevent a wider war. “This platform will be made public very soon, and we are counting on both parties to accept it without delay, in order to protect civilian populations and allow for diplomatic negotiations to begin,” Jean-Noel Barrot told the 15-member UN <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/09/12/us-wants-two-african-states-to-have-permanent-security-council-seats/" target="_blank">Security Council</a>. He urged the council, which held a session on Lebanon during the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/23/uae-minister-warns-unga-of-impacts-of-global-crises-and-conflicts/" target="_blank">UN General Assembly</a> in New York, to seize the opportunity to ensure a diplomatic solution to the rapidly intensifying conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, emphasising that “war is not inevitable” Mr Barrot said France and the US had consulted with the warring sides on the “final parameters for a diplomatic way out of this crisis under Resolution 1701,” adding that “war is not unavoidable.” The resolution was adopted after the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war and expanded the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force (<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2023/10/29/un-peacekeeper-injured-in-south-lebanon-as-border-violence-intensifies/" target="_blank">Unifil</a>), empowering it to assist the Lebanese army in maintaining weapon-free zones in southern Lebanon, other than those of the Lebanese state. Unifil, along with the Lebanese military, is responsible for ensuring the area between the Litani river and the southern border with Israel is “free of any armed personnel, assets and weapons” other than those belonging to the government. This has led to tension with Hezbollah, which maintains significant influence in the region despite the Lebanese army's presence. “It's a demanding path, but it is a possible path,” Mr Barrot said. The French Foreign Minister, who will be travelling to Beirut by the end of the week to work with local stakeholders, later told reporters “important progress has been made in the last few hours on a temporary ceasefire”. US deputy ambassador Robert Wood said Washington is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/09/25/israeli-army-chief-says-strikes-in-lebanon-preparing-way-for-possible-ground-assault/" target="_blank">trying to avert</a> a broader war that is “in no party's interest, not the people of Israel, not the people of Lebanon”. The American diplomat encouraged the council to lend its support to “these diplomatic efforts” in the coming days. "We are working with other countries on a proposal that we hope will lead to calm and enable discussions to a diplomatic solution,” he said. Mr Wood explained that any end to the conflict needs to include a “comprehensive understanding” that restores calm along the border. Lebanon's Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/21/lebanese-pm-mikati-in-baghdad-to-hold-talks-over-fuel-delivery/" target="_blank">Najib Mikati</a> accused Israel of violating Lebanon's sovereignty by “sending their war planes and drones to our skies, by killing our civilians, including youth, women and children destroying homes and forcing families to flee harsh humanitarian conditions”. Mr Mikati called on the council to “act seriously and immediately” to guarantee the withdrawal of Israel from all the occupied Lebanese territories, and to end abuses “that are repeated on a daily basis”. Israel's ambassador to the UN Danny Danon clarified that his country has been conducting “precise strikes” in Lebanon against Hezbollah command centres, weapons stores and leadership, in addition to sites where rockets and missiles have been launched. Ahead of the emergency session, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Israel has crossed all red lines. He said Tehran, which has so far avoided launching retaliatory strikes after attacks by Israel on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/08/07/haniyeh-killing-iran-intelligence-failure-pezeshkian-khamenei/" target="_blank">Iranian interests</a>, may no longer be restrained. “The region is on the brink of a full-scale catastrophe. If unchecked, the world will face catastrophic consequences,” he told reporters in New York.