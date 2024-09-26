The United Nations Security Council meets on the escalation in fighting in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah. Reuters
The United Nations Security Council meets on the escalation in fighting in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah. Reuters

News

MENA

France and US 'lead calls for temporary ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel'

French Foreign Minister tells Security Council 'diplomatic solution is indeed possible'

Adla Massoud
Adla Massoud
United Nations

September 26, 2024