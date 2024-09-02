An anti-government protester in Tel Aviv on Monday holds a placard depicting the six hostages whose bodies were recovered from Gaza at the weekend. Reuters
An anti-government protester in Tel Aviv on Monday holds a placard depicting the six hostages whose bodies were recovered from Gaza at the weekend. Reuters

'Deals save lives': Israeli protesters rebuke Netanyahu over Gaza ceasefire conditions

Rallies that began on Sunday and continued into Monday halted most of Tel Aviv's activities

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Tel Aviv

September 02, 2024