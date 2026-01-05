Qatar ready to help find 'peaceful solution' in Venezuela after US attack

Qatar has expressed its “deep concern” about the developments in Venezuela after US President Donald Trump ordered an operation to capture the country's leader. Officials in Doha said they were ready to contribute to an “immediate peaceful solution”.

As part of the operation early on Saturday that knocked out electricity in parts of Caracas and included attacks on military installations, US special forces seized President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and flew them to the US. Mr Trump announced he would “run the country” during the transition and take control of Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry called for “restraint, de-escalation and the adoption of dialogue as the appropriate means to address all outstanding issues”.

Qatar also said it was ready to “contribute to any international effort aimed at achieving an immediate peaceful solution and underscores its commitment to keeping channels of communication open”.

Doha has been involved in mediating between Washington and Caracas for years, as it seeks to expand relations with Latin America. In December 2023, an exchange of political prisoners took place between the US and Venezuela after Qatari mediation.

Trump says Machado lacks 'respect' needed to run Venezuela 00:25

Oman on Sunday affirmed its full support for international law and respect for the sovereignty and independence of states in light of developments in Venezuela.

The Foreign Ministry urged all parties to exercise restraint and enable dialogue to prevent escalation, and achieve reconciliation in a manner that serves security, stability and safety of civilians.

Oman also renewed its full support for UN actions to preserve international peace and security.

Since Mr Trump returned to office last year, Washington has doubled down on Venezuela, accusing the country of failing to combat drug smuggling. In October, Washington began increasing pressure and sent warships to the Caribbean.

Last month, Qatar said it was monitoring developments between the US and Venezuela and that it was willing to step in as a mediator to resolve the crisis. Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari at the time said no formal requests to do so had been received.

Qatar played a leading role as mediator between Israel and Hamas over the course of the conflict in Gaza. It has also mediated between the US and rivals such as Iran and the Taliban.

