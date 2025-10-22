EU and Egypt strengthen economic ties during Gaza reconstruction talks

The European Union and Egypt are holding their first joint summit in Brussels in an effort to strengthen economic and diplomatic co-operation in talks on Gaza's reconstruction.

Talks on migration, scientific research, and energy investments were on the agenda. The EU is seeking partners amid the global economic turbulence and fears that European consumers could suffer from China-US trade tensions.

“It is of utmost importance to diversify our partners”, Dubravka Suica, the EU's Commissioner for the Mediterranean, told The National at a side event on EU-Egypt investments before the summit. “We have allies, but we have to rely on ourselves.”

The EU, which is the leading donor to the Palestinian Authority, is also keen to work with Egypt on Gaza's reconstruction. In a meeting with the EU's foreign affairs minister Kaja Kallas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi “expressed Egypt's aspiration to strengthen co-operation with the European Union to implement the agreement and US President Donald Trump's plan,” according to his office.

Later in the day, Mr El Sisi is expected to announce, alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, increased European economic assistance to Egypt and Egypt’s admission to the EU’s Horizons research incubation programme, a €175 billion ($203 billion) fund for scientific research and innovation in fields from quantum technology to the space industry.

Inflation in Egypt to decrease

The summit was preceded by an investment conference, attended by more than 100 representatives from the Egyptian private sector and about 40 European companies from 19 states, principally in the energy sector, according to Ms Suica.

There are, however, worries in Europe about Egypt's soaring inflation. In a public presentation at the investment forum, El Khatib, Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan, sought to dispel such fears as he outlined Egypt's economic priorities.

“We know the challenges, but we're taking them one by one,” he said. Inflation is currently at 12 per cent but is expected to fall to nine per cent by the end of next year, he added.

Egypt is not interested in a “donor recipient relationship,” Foreign Affairs Minister Badr Abdelatty said. “We are only interested in a win-win partnership based on our common interest,” he added, that will “create more jobs, transfer knowledge supply chains and deliver real impact, not only for Egypt, but also for the broader Mediterranean, African and European region.”

Senior EU officials, who are also under pressure from member states on the southern Mediterranean to curb illegal migration flows, were also told that Egypt was a leading partner. Egypt has achieved in “preventing the departure of illegal immigration boats since September 2016,” Mr El Sisi told Ms Kallas, according to his office.

Egypt, whose population is 116 million, says there are nine million migrants in the country, including about 900,000 who are registered refugees and asylum seekers with the UN refugee agency.

Wednesday's meeting comes more than one year after the EU and Egypt signed in June 2024 a joint declaration, during which Brussels announced a €7.4 billion ($8.6 billion) aid package in the form of loans, investment and support for specific programmes such as migration.

The deal injected much-needed funds into the Egyptian economy, which has been hit hard by years of government austerity, the coronavirus pandemic, the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and most recently, the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Houthi attacks on shipping routes in the Red Sea have also slashed Suez Canal revenue, which is a major source for foreign currency, by forcing traffic away from the canal and around the southern tip of Africa.

