Abdel Fattah El Sisi is on his third visit to Qatar as president. Photo: Amiri Diwan of the State of Qatar
Abdel Fattah El Sisi is on his third visit to Qatar as president. Photo: Amiri Diwan of the State of Qatar

News

MENA

Egypt pushes for greater Qatari role on Gaza during Sisi visit

Foreign ministry says co-operation with Doha is critical in addressing crisis in the Palestinian enclave

Kamal Tabikha
Kamal Tabikha
Cairo

April 14, 2025