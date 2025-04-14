Egypt pushes for greater Qatari role on Gaza during Sisi visit

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt/" target="_blank">Egypt</a> has called for greater co-operation with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank">Qatar</a> in tackling the Gaza crisis and other regional challenges during a visit to the Gulf state by President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/13/el-sisi-kicks-off-gulf-tour-in-doha-with-talks-on-gaza-and-boosting-trade/" target="_blank">Abdel Fattah El Sisi</a>, during which he said Doha's role was critical. In a statement on Monday, a spokesman for Mr El Sisi said he and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held extensive discussions on the second day of his trip. Monday's talks focused on co-ordinated efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>, halt the escalation in violence, and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. Both leaders reaffirmed their unequivocal rejection of any forced displacement of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank">Palestinians</a> from their land, stressing the need to support the Arab plan for Gaza’s reconstruction without uprooting the population. The spokesman also said the two leaders reiterated their commitment to pursuing a political solution that would lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the borders of June 4, 1967, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jerusalem/" target="_blank">East Jerusalem</a> as its capital. In a separate statement on Sunday evening, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Egypt and Qatar, in co-ordination with international partners including the US, are working to halt attacks on civilians in Gaza and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid. The current escalation in Israeli military operations will only worsen civilian suffering and destabilise the region further, he added. Current regional and international developments require continuing consultation between President El Sisi and Qatar’s Emir, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said. The ministry also highlighted growing economic co-operation between Egypt and Qatar, saying both countries are leveraging their partnership to address shared priorities. Mr Abdelatty said Qatari investors had shown great interest in Egypt’s economic reforms and progress building infrastructure, which were central topics during Mr El Sisi’s meetings with Qatari officials and business leaders. The visit by Mr El Sisi to Doha, which began on Sunday as the first stop on a Gulf tour that will also include <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kuwait/" target="_blank">Kuwait</a>, indicates strengthening ties after years of strained relations. It is Mr El Sisi’s third visit to Qatar as president, following two trips in 2022 after the normalisation of relations through the 2021 Al Ula Declaration. Economic collaboration has been a central pillar of the latest visit. On Sunday evening, Mr El Sisi met with leading Qatari business figures, including Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, along with representatives of major companies and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Mr El Sisi urged Qatari investors to expand their presence in Egypt and outlined opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, manufacturing, tourism and high-tech industries, including artificial intelligence. Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El Khatib, who accompanied Mr El Sisi to Doha, said Egypt has invested $550 billion over the past decade in infrastructure projects, including 7,000km of new roads, 24 cities, and seaports. He said the investments and reforms were intended to boost Egypt’s exports to more than $145 billion by 2030 and place the country among the top 50 globally in trade indices within three years. Foreign Minister Mr Abdelatty said new investment projects and agreements between Egypt and Qatar would be announced soon. President El Sisi will next head to Kuwait.