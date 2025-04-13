Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is making his third trip to Qatar since the two countries reconciled after a long-running rift. AFP
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is making his third trip to Qatar since the two countries reconciled after a long-running rift. AFP

News

MENA

El Sisi kicks off Gulf tour in Doha with talks on Gaza and boosting trade

Egyptian President’s visit to Qatar will be followed by stop in Kuwait

Kamal Tabikha
Kamal Tabikha
Cairo

April 13, 2025