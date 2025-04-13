El Sisi kicks off Gulf tour in Doha with talks on Gaza and boosting trade

Egyptian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abdel-fattah-el-sisi/" target="_blank">Abdel Fattah El Sisi</a> arrived in Doha on Sunday where he was received by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank">Qatar</a>’s Emir <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/tamim-bin-hamad-al-thani/" target="_blank">Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani</a>. The visit, which is part of a broader Gulf tour including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kuwait/" target="_blank">Kuwait</a>, is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations with Gulf countries and addressing pressing regional issues, particularly Israel’s war in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>, according to a statement from Mr El Sisi’s spokesman. Mr El Sisi is also scheduled to meet a delegation of Qatari business leaders to discuss expanding economic co-operation between the two countries. The leaders will “discuss avenues to enhance co-operation across various sectors, alongside key regional developments”, the Egyptian presidency said. However, central to their discussions will be the continuing conflict in Gaza and efforts to return to a ceasefire in the embattled Palestinian enclave. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank">Egypt</a>, Qatar and other international players have previously worked together to mediate between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank">Palestinian</a> factions. After a fragile ceasefire signed in January held for two months, recent escalations have reignited violence, with Israel resuming air strikes and ground operations in Gaza and the numbers of casualties rising. Mr El Sisi’s visit to Doha aims to reinvigorate diplomatic efforts to stabilise the situation, ensure the flow of aid and prevent further humanitarian catastrophes in the region. Beyond political discussions, the visit is expected to bolster economic ties between Egypt and Qatar at a time when Egypt’s economy is facing uncertainty and rising inflation. Mr El Sisi’s trip comes two days after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/11/egypt-raises-fuel-prices-for-first-time-in-2025-as-subsidy-phase-out-continues/" target="_blank">Egypt's government raised fuel prices</a>, part of a larger wave of subsidy cuts that started last year. Trade relations between the two nations have become stronger in recent years. In December, Qatar exported $4.4 million of goods to Egypt, primarily cars, ethylene polymers and construction vehicles. Meanwhile, Egypt exported $12.2 million of produce to Qatar, with citrus fruit, video displays and tomatoes leading the list. While Qatar’s exports to Egypt underwent a 20.3 per cent decline year-on-year, imports from Egypt increased significantly by 72.7 per cent, reflecting opportunities for expanded trade. Following his visit to Qatar, Mr El Sisi will continue his Gulf tour with a stop in Kuwait, for talks on the same matters. His visit to Doha marks only his third trip to Qatar since the two countries reconciled after a years-long rift. The dispute which stemmed from Qatar’s support for Egypt’s ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, has gradually healed since the 2021 AlUla Declaration. Relations have since improved significantly, with Qatar's Emir visiting Cairo several times, including as recently as March 4, when he participated in an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/04/arab-summit-egypt-alternative-trump-gaza-plan/" target="_blank">Arab League summit on Gaza</a>.