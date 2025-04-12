Israel claims capture of key Gaza route, isolating Rafah

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Israel’s military said on Saturday that it had completed the takeover of a stretch of land that separates the Gazan cities of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/03/morag-corridor-aims-to-break-connection-between-rafah-and-khan-younis-israeli-military-says/" target="_blank">Rafah</a> and Khan Younis, surrounding the former and turning it into a “buffer zone” as the army intensifies its operations in the Strip. Israeli control of the route, known as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/04/israels-planned-morag-corridor-threatens-vital-food-source-for-gaza/" target="_blank">Morag Corridor</a>, has raised fears that the country is planning a long-term occupation of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/video/1REwzkYT/from-conflict-to-canvas-gaza-stories-brought-to-life-in-washington-exhibition/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> and dividing territory in a way that gives it control over the movement of Palestinians and the distribution of aid. At least 50,846 Palestinians have been killed and 115,729 wounded since the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/beyond-the-headlines/2025/03/28/where-is-israels-renewed-war-on-gaza-heading/" target="_blank">Gaza war</a> began in October 2023. Israel has captured a number of “corridors” throughout the conflict, including Netzarim, which divides the north, and Salah Al Din, which gives Israel control of the enclave’s entire border with Egypt. The military’s statement on Saturday said it was building a road in the newly captured territory. It also said it would launch operations in Rafah, in areas previously not targeted. Shortly after the military’s announcement, Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Gazans that “this is the final moment to remove Hamas and release the hostages and bring about an end to the war”. “Hamas is unable to protect the residents or the territory,” he added. “Hamas leaders are hiding in tunnels with their families and in luxury hotels abroad with billions in their bank accounts and are using you as hostages.” Mr Katz also repeated a promise that “those [Gazans] interested will also be able to voluntarily move to various countries around the world in accordance with the vision of the US president, which we are working to carry out”. He did not provide further details. The Israeli leadership has said in recent weeks that it is seizing land to put <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/09/gaza-war-will-not-end-unless-hamas-is-disarmed-says-israels-foreign-minister/" target="_blank">pressure on Hamas</a> to release Israeli hostages held in Gaza and advance ceasefire negotiations. However, there are fears over more civilian deaths from renewed fighting, as well the growing humanitarian crisis. “All basic supplies are running out” in the Strip, Juliette Touma, the communications director at UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said this week. “It means babies, children are going to bed hungry.” Despite the Israeli government promising that the new offensive will bring significant operational advantages and the defeat of Hamas closer, polling suggests most Israelis appear to support prioritising hostage releases over fighting Hamas. Anger over the prolonging of the war is a key theme of persistent anti-government protests that have dogged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since he took office. The demonstrations have also taken aim at alleged corruption, government attempts to destroy democracy and anger at the exemption of ultra-Orthodox Israelis, whose parties form a key bloc in Mr Netanyahu’s coalition, from military service.