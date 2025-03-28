Podcasts

Beyond the Headlines

Where is Israel's renewed war on Gaza heading?

Growing anger against Hamas and constant Israeli attacks have pushed Palestinians to the brink

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

March 28, 2025

Hundreds of people have taken part in protests in Gaza this week, in a rare act of dissent towards Hamas. Demonstrators called for an end to the group's rule of the enclave and the war with Israel.

In videos shared on social media, protesters held placards that read “stop the war”, “we refuse to die” and “the blood of our children is not cheap”.

Frustration towards Hamas has grown after a speech by the son of a Hamas leader who said: "We don’t have a white cloth to raise a flag of surrender, but only white cloths to shroud our children."

Protesters were angered by the apparent suggestion that their children are expendable. This comes after Israel shattered the ceasefire agreement on March 18, in one of the deadliest days for Palestinians. More than 400 people, including children, were killed.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher discusses the mounting pressure on Hamas and the severity of Israel’s renewed attacks. She speaks to Palestinian analyst Taghreed El-Khodary, Hisham Mhanna, spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza, and retired Israeli brigadier general and defence strategist Assaf Orion.

Inside Palestine-Israel
