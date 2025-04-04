Palestinian farmers harvest wheat in Rafah, southern Gaza, in May 2022. AFP
Israel's planned 'Morag corridor' threatens vital food source for Gaza

New Israeli military strategy would cut off access to the fertile farmlands of Rafah in the south

Nagham Mohanna
April 04, 2025