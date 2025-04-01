Mourners carry the bodies of eight Red Crescent workers as they are transported for burial in Gaza on March 31. AP
Mourners carry the bodies of eight Red Crescent workers as they are transported for burial in Gaza on March 31. AP

News

MENA

Gaza aid workers recount harrowing process of recovering 'scattered' medics' bodies

The 15 medics and emergency responders buried on Monday showed signs of torture, rescue staff tell The National

Nagham Mohanna
Nagham Mohanna

April 01, 2025