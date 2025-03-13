A Palestinian woman carries a child as she walks through a flooded road in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. Reuters
Risk of flooding increases in Gaza as water plant shut down by Israel

The decision, compounded by Israel’s total blockade on the entry of aid, could threaten public health, the ICRC said

Nada AlTaher
March 13, 2025