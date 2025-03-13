Gaza's plight grows desperate as Israel maintains aid ban

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Supplies of food and cooking gas are running dangerously low in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> after 11 days of an Israeli blockade on the entry of goods and aid into the Palestinian territory, <i>The National</i> can reveal. Residents and an aid official on Wednesday spoke of the deteriorating situation. “This situation necessitates urgent efforts from mediators, international organisations and human rights groups to pressure for the reopening of the crossings and the entry of food aid to the population, who are already suffering from the devastating consequences of the war," said Shareef Al Nairab, media director for the UAE's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/28/uae-sends-largest-aid-shipment-to-gaza-for-ramadan/" target="_blank">Gallant Knight 3</a> aid operation to assist Gaza's population after the Israel-Hamas conflict began in October 2023. Israel imposed the ban on March 2 after the militant group Hamas rejected its proposal to extend the first phase of the ceasefire deal instead of entering the second stage requiring the withdrawal of Israeli forces. The move came at the start of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a>, dashing Gazans' hopes of properly observing the holy month after 15 months of devastating war. “The closure of border crossings has severely impacted the delivery of aid and critical food products,” Mr Al Nairab said. "Based on reports from relief organisations, we believe that their stores of supplies are nearly depleted. If these supplies run out, Gaza will face a real famine – possibly the largest and most severe in its history." Limits on aid entering the Gaza Strip during the war created a severe hunger crisis among the 2.3 million population, most of whom had been displaced as intense Israeli bombing and fighting destroyed homes across the small coastal enclave. Aid agencies warned repeatedly of food insecurity and severe hunger across Gaza, with near-famine conditions in some areas. Mr Al Nairab said that although aid deliveries had increased after the ceasefire began on January 19, "the shortfall remains significant". "The only noticeable improvement has been in the entry of basic supplies,” he added. He warned that the situation was deteriorating rapidly. “Every day, stored supplies are distributed to the people and the 11-day closure of the crossings has accelerated the depletion of these stocks. If the closure continues for just a few more days, warehouses will be completely empty, leaving the population with no resources to rely on.” The shortage of cooking gas has already forced several bakeries to shut down, raising further concerns about food accessibility. Abdul Nasser Al Ajrami, president of the Bakery Owners’ Association in Gaza, said bakeries were struggling to operate. “We are experiencing a severe crisis in Gaza due to Israel’s closure of the,” Mr Al Ajrami told <i>The National. "</i>The available stock of flour and other essential baking supplies in bakeries is nearly depleted, with some bakeries having already run out completely. “Five bakeries have permanently shut down – four in the southern Gaza Strip and one in the central governorate,” he said. “Cooking gas is a crucial component in bread production and its shortage is the primary reason for bakery closures. More bakeries may be forced to shut down in the coming days if the shortage continues.” He estimated that most bakeries would run out of stock within two weeks at most. “There are no viable alternatives to cooking gas, especially given Israel’s restrictions on the sector and the continued closure of border crossings.” Currently, 18 bakeries remain operational in Gaza, all of which are contracted with the World Food Programme, which supplies them with diesel and flour. However, the prolonged border closure threatens their ability to continue operations. “The bakery crisis is one of the most severe hardships facing Gaza’s residents, as they rely entirely on bakeries for bread due to the unavailability of cooking gas and firewood for home baking,” Mr Al Ajrami said. Sarah Abu Hassira, 35, described the uncertain food situation facing her and her two-year-old child in Gaza city. “The idea that the food available now might not be available tomorrow is terrifying,” she told <i>The Nationa</i>l. The fact that someone else controls what we eat and drink, that our lives are dictated by the occupation’s decisions, is truly inhumane. “Even if I tried to buy food in advance and store it, it’s impossible because there is no electricity to run refrigerators or freezers to keep food fresh. Going to the market is also a challenge – food prices are extremely high and many families simply cannot afford basic necessities. This situation forces us into starvation.” She added: “Even bread is uncertain now. Maybe today we have it but tomorrow it may not be available due to the shortage of cooking gas. We hoped this Ramadan would be better than the last but it seems our suffering will not end.”