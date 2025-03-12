The blackened shell of Al Shifa Hospital. Authorities in Gaza have accused Israeli forces of systematically destroying the medical complex. EPA
Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital determined to revive services after ferocious Israeli siege

Bodies of Palestinians still being unearthed in painstaking excavation process

Nada AlTaher
March 12, 2025