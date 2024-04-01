Israel withdraws from Al Shifa complex after killing 200 and arresting 1,400

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The Israeli army has withdrawn from Al Shifa medical complex, it confirmed on Monday, following a two-week siege which has left Gaza's largest hospital completely out of service.

Residents in the area and witnesses also confirmed the withdrawal to The National.

The army said its troops and Shin Bet intelligence units ended the raid in a morning post on platform X.

It did not immediately provide an updated death toll from the raid.

READ MORE Israeli raids on Al Shifa and Al Amal put hospitals on Gaza frontline again

At least 200 people were killed and 1,400 arrested, Israel's army radio, had reported early on Monday.

Soldiers killed about 200 “militants” during the raid, army radio quoted military sources as saying, with another 500 arrested.

At least 900 “suspects” were also taken for questioning, it added.

Tanks and military vehicles were seen withdrawing from the Gaza city complex on Monday morning, leaving dozens of bodies around the hospital's grounds, according to AFP journalists and video footage from Palestinian social media users.

About 300 people were killed during the raid, the enclave's civil defence said on Monday, including Palestinians who were found handcuffed.

Many of the departments of Al Shifa Hospital now lie in ruins. AFP

Palestinian media has described hundreds of bodies found at the hospital and its vicinity following the Israeli army's withdrawal, with the entire complex destroyed and a makeshift graveyard demolished.

Bodies were found strewn across the site and in the nearby Omar Al Mukhtar, Izz Al Din Al Qassam and Abu Hasira streets, among others.

Footage recorded by Palestinians entering the ruins of the complex shows the remains of burnt corpses outside the hospital.

Al Shifa's surgery building was "completely destroyed", medical sources told the official Wafa news agency, as was the main reception and emergency department.

The Israeli army also destroyed a makeshift graveyard established inside Al Shifa, Wafa reported, removing bodies and dumping them across various areas of the site.

Israel initially raided Al Shifa in November, forcing Palestinians to bury victims of the attack in the courtyard of the complex – a scene which has been replicated across Gaza as hospitals have come under repeated attack.

Gaza's Health Ministry issued a plea on Monday for international support for Nasser Hospital, which was forced out of service following a recent Israeli raid.

It said the closure was a "severe blow" to a health service already "at its lowest levels", leaving patients in northern Gaza with no options for medical treatment.

On Sunday, the ministry said 107 Al Shifa Hospital patients, mostly from the intensive care unit, had been “incarcerated” inside an old administrative building.

“The situation as reported by many of the staff is horrific and inhumane; no fresh air no ventilation, cleaning conditions, no living water, no potable water,” it said.

Some patients had maggot-infested wounds as a result of severe medical shortages, it added, and doctors have resorted to using plastic bags as medical gloves.

Israeli soldiers have launched several deadly raids on hospitals across Gaza, leaving it with no fully functioning hospitals.

The army claims Hamas uses hospitals as command centres – accusations denied by medical authorities and the Palestinian group.

An Al Shifa staff member who repeatedly attempted to negotiate with the Israeli military was stripped and left for three hours before being met by an officer, who did not provide food or water to those detained, the ministry added.

“If no solution is pursued as soon as possible, the place will turn into a graveyard of patients and staff if it is not already the case.”

The area around Al Shifa was also largely destroyed during the raid, witnesses have told The National, with buildings torched and inhabitants forcibly displaced.

Homes surrounding the hospital were bulldozed and set on fire, forcing families to split and flee south, where Israeli air strikes continue to pound several cities.

Survivors of the raid have also told human rights monitors of groups of people being led into the hospital morgue to be killed.

At least 13 children were killed in and around Al Shifa in the space of a week, according to testimony given to the Euro-Med human rights monitor.

Several were killed while evacuating the area to places deemed a “safe zone” by the Israeli military, it said last week.