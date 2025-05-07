Egypt and Greece aim to turn historic ties into 'strategic partnership'

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, welcomes Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Athens, where a series of agreements was announced and a 'strategy partnership' cemented. AFP

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, welcomes Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Athens, where a series of agreements was announced and a 'strategy partnership' cemented. AFP