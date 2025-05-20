Netherlands to rally EU support to increase pressure on Israel amid divisions across Europe

The Netherlands is set to lead efforts on Tuesday to rally support from other European Union countries to increase pressure on Israel by calling for a review of relations as Western countries increasingly criticise the expansion of its military operations in Gaza.

The Dutch move has garnered strong support from human rights groups but will be no easy task due to rejection of a review by Germany and deep divisions within the bloc over the Israel-Palestine conflict.

As EU foreign affairs ministers meet in Brussels on Tuesday, diplomats say that there is a chance that a majority of the EU's 27 countries will support increasing calls to re-examine Israel's compliance with human rights, which is enshrined in article two of the EU-Israel association agreement.

With its nearly three month-long blockade, Israel has breached its obligations under international humanitarian law, according to The Netherlands. The UN says that widespread famine looms in Gaza.

How many deaths and how much suffering could have been avoided had the EU had the moral integrity to act much earlier? Human Rights Watch associate director in Brussels ,

Claudio Francavilla

A review would be a major policy change by the EU that would be expected to infuriate Israel's leadership. "It is one of the most difficult topics on common foreign and security policy. There are lots of sensitivities involved," an EU diplomat said.

The Dutch request was first made in a letter sent on May 6 by Foreign Affairs Minister Casper Veldkamp to the EU's foreign affairs chief, Kaja Kallas. A similar request last year lodged by Spain and Ireland failed to gain traction.

But this time, two months into a total blockade of Gaza by Israel, a number of EU countries publicly rallied behind the Netherlands, including France, Portugal, Finland and Sweden. Adding to the weight of the Dutch call is its reputation as a strong Israeli ally. It is among the EU countries that has not recognised Palestine.

Ms Kallas has not responded to the letter but is expected to "read the room" at the meeting before deciding how to proceed, a senior EU official said. Diplomats said that the review would be conducted by the EU Commission, but the External Action Service, presided by Ms Kallas, is also expected to play a role.

Raising messages

The senior official pointed at the important role played by the EU-Israel association council. "The EU association Council is a framework in which we can raise messages, pleasant and less pleasant ones," they said. Meetings were suspended for a decade in 2012 due to political disagreements.

The view that discussions must continue with Israel is the one put forward by its closest allies, including Germany. The Commission's powerful president, German politician Ursula von der Leyen, is a strong supporter of Israel which she has shied away from criticising. Many believe it unlikely that she would support a review of relations.

"If there is a majority of member states requesting for such a review, the commission has to react: either they have to do the review, or they have to explain to the majority why they're not doing it," the EU diplomat said.

Should the review go forward, its conclusions would then be submitted to the EU Council, where the 27 member states are represented. Suspending the agreement with Israel in whole necessitates unanimity. A suspension in part, including a free trade agreement, would require a qualified majority - that means the backing of 14 countries.

The EU is Israel's biggest trading partner and a suspension of trading facilities would hurt the Israeli economy. But just the fact that the EU might consider a review also hurts Israel's reputation in the West. "It's clear that the prospect of a review bothers Israel," the EU diplomat said.

Senior EU officials were made aware months ago of Israeli human rights violations in Gaza, according to a leaked report in December by the EU's special representative for human rights, Olof Skoog. The report said that Israel has violated international human rights by failing to distinguish between civilians and combatants in Gaza. The death toll on Monday reached 53,475 Gazans killed in Israel's retaliatory war since the Hamas-led October 7 attacks in 2023 in which around 1,200 lost their lives.

Aid change

The EU's inaction has been heavily criticised by human rights groups. The EU Commission had the authority to decide alone to launch a review of article 2 of the EU-Israel association agreement without a request by a state but failed to do so. It also had the authority to directly table a suspension proposal to the EU Council.

Human Rights Watch associate director in Brussels, Claudio Francavilla, pointed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement on Monday that humanitarian aid, blocked since March 2, would resume due to diplomatic pressure from allied states.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen speals at a joint press conference during the UK-EU Summit at Lancaster House in London on May 19, 2025. AFP

The statement is "no coincidence," Mr Francavilla told The National, "coming as the EU has finally formulated a credible threat of repercussions – moving away from repeated, fruitless statements and attempts at dialogue. It proves that only concrete measures – or even just a credible threat – can go a long way."

"It begs the question on how many deaths and how much suffering could have been avoided had the EU had the moral integrity to act much earlier, amid overwhelming evidence of Israel’s use of starvation as a weapon of war, crimes against humanity, extermination and acts of genocide in Gaza," Mr Francavilla said. "Von der Leyen has repeatedly bragged about increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza, while not lifting a finger as EU aid was rotting at Gaza’s borders and people were being deliberately starved by Israeli authorities."

Five trucks entered Gaza on Monday, according to Israeli authorities. The UN called it a “welcome development” but said far more aid is needed to address the vast humanitarian crisis.

In a joint statement, France, the United Kingdom and Canada said they strongly opposed the expansion of Israel's military operations in Gaza. "We condemn the abhorrent language used recently by members of the Israeli Government, threatening that, in their despair at the destruction of Gaza, civilians will start to relocate. Permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law," they said. "If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response."

At an EU humanitarian forum held in Brussels on Monday, more than 20 Western countries, as well as Ms Kallas, also raised concerns over Israel's blockade of the embattled enclave. They rejected reported US-Israeli plans to sideline the UN and hand over aid distribution to private US contractors protected by the Israeli army. "Humanitarian aid should never be politicised, and Palestinian territory must not be reduced nor subjected to any demographic change," they said.

