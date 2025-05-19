Britain and EU sign defence deal for 'dangerous new era'

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/">Britain</a> and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/european-union/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/european-union/">the EU</a> agreed on a “historic” new defence and security deal on Monday that will seek to standardise military equipment across the continent. The recent unreliability of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/">the US</a>'s military might and increased <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/">Russian</a> belligerence has pushed the continent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/02/04/trumps-tariff-threat-should-bring-the-eu-and-starmers-uk-closer-together/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/02/04/trumps-tariff-threat-should-bring-the-eu-and-starmers-uk-closer-together/">closer together</a> as it faces the “greatest threat it has for generations”, said Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president. That meant Britain will now have partial access to the €150 billion ($168.78 billion) Security Action for Europe (Safe) fund to create greater homogeneity among Europe’s many and varied arsenals. It will also allow the UK to co-operate far more closely on EU military missions, particularly in the Middle East, the Sahel and the Red Sea. Under the deal, Britain will move as close to Europe as it has been since the 2016 Brexit referendum, with restrictions lifted for tourists and young people as well as agreements on food and fishing. Announcing the deal in London, Ms von der Leyen hailed an “historic moment, because it is the first ever EU-UK summit and it is a success”, demonstrating the EU and UK now stand “side by side on the global stage”. “The message we are sending to the world today is a message that at a time of global instability, when our continent faces the greatest threat it has for generations, we in Europe stick together,” she told the press conference at Lancaster House. With its armies holding an array of different weapon systems, making for inefficiencies and unnecessary complications, the EU’s main aim is to standardise its equipment. It is looking to produce two main armoured vehicles and two types of artillery and then mass produce them and other kit as quickly as possible, while also potentially benefiting from exports. The new partnership “opens the door towards joint procurement”, said Ms von der Leyen, something she said was vital “to close the military gaps that we have”. It will also increase “interoperability when our armed forces are going on missions together” and “will create new opportunities” for the continent’s defence industries. If successful – and previous European collaboration projects have proven difficult – it could well challenge the dominant American defence manufacturers. Mr Starmer said the partnership was “vital in this dangerous new era” and dismissed criticism from Brexiteers. “It's time to move on from a stale, old debate, political fight, to focus on commonsense practical solutions which get the best for the British people,” he said. The British government called it a “comprehensive, balanced and mutually beneficial security and defence partnership”. In a text outlining the agreement the Foreign Office said it had agreed to regular six-monthly policy meetings between the EU and Britain’s foreign and defence secretaries. The partnership will also explore opportunities to collaborate on other priority regions such as Russia and Ukraine, the Arctic, the Middle East, Africa, in particular the Horn of Africa and the Sahel. The UK will also look at joint activities at sea, noting the EU and US-UK naval co-operation in operation Prosperity Guardian in the Red Sea. Furthermore, Britain will consider its participation in the EU’s civilian and military crisis-management and “explore possibilities for further military co-operation”. Britain has experienced a 21 per cent drop in exports since former prime minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal was enacted five years ago harming GDP and growth. It is unclear how much the London deal will benefit the economy but British farmers will now be able to sell such products as sausages and burgers to the EU without great hindrance. While the right-wing Conservative and Reform parties are aghast at the move to closer EU ties, the agreement will be welcomed by British tourists who have been forced to wait at customs rather than sailing through as they did before Brexit. Downing Street said it would allow British holidaymakers to use more eGates in Europe, “ending the dreaded queues at border control”. Pets will also be able to travel more easily, with the reintroduction of pet passports for UK cats and dogs. Similarly lengthy lorry queues at border crossings will diminish by reducing red tape on food and drink as well as routine checks on animal and plant products, all of which will probably reduce supermarket prices. Britain will avoid being hit by the EU’s carbon tax, due to come in next year, saving the economy £800 million ($1.06 billion) following an agreement on emissions. While nearly a generation of British youths have been hindered by restrictive visa rules, a new youth mobility scheme, aimed at those under 30, will give them much greater freedom on working and travelling in Europe. Although there will be some protest from the UK fishing industry, the deal also includes a new fixed 12-year agreement over fishing rights with no increase – or decrease – in the amount EU boats can catch in British waters, an aspect that was pushed heavily by French President Emmanuel Macron.