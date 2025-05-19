A Challenger tank in Eastern Europe. Britain and the EU will sign a defence pact on Monday that will herald greater co-operation in the face of rising threats. Photo: Ministry of Defence
A Challenger tank in Eastern Europe. Britain and the EU will sign a defence pact on Monday that will herald greater co-operation in the face of rising threats. Photo: Ministry of Defence

News

Europe

UK-EU defence pact: Starting gun for growing European military power

UK will enter deal with EU on Monday for deep defence and security co-operation in light of Russian threat and US pullback

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding

May 19, 2025