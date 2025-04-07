France wants 'gesture of humanity' from Algeria after ministerial visit cools tensions

France hopes that Algeria will release an 80-year old French-Algerian writer as the two countries resume regular relations on the back of a visit to Algeria by Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/11/sheikh-abdullah-meets-french-foreign-minister-jean-noel-barrot-in-paris/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/11/sheikh-abdullah-meets-french-foreign-minister-jean-noel-barrot-in-paris/">Jean-Noel Barrot</a>. Boualem Sansal last week appealed a five-year prison sentenced that had been issued by an Algerian criminal court on March 27. He was arrested in November on arrival in Algeria on national security charges, after he appeared to support <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/03/18/imf-unlocks-496m-in-funding-for-morocco/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/03/18/imf-unlocks-496m-in-funding-for-morocco/">Morocco's </a>sovereignty in a media interview. His French lawyer has said that he suffers from cancer. "In the face of Boualem Sansal's conviction, France is mobilised, determined, and committed. He will never be alone," Mr Barrot wrote on X on Monday. "A gesture of humanity is necessary and expected." Mr Barrot's visit to Algiers on Sunday signaled France's desire to "turn the page" after months of diplomatic tensions, he said. The Foreign Affairs Minister met his counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, as well as Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune - for reportedly two and a half hours. They had a "frank" discussion on "all the topics that have preoccupied us in the past months," Mr Barrot said, adding that regular relations, including intelligence sharing and judicial co-operation, have been resumed. "We are returning to normal," Mr Barrot said. Mr Barrot's visit comes after months of diplomatic efforts to ease tensions that escalated last summer when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/06/france-egypt-and-jordan-to-hold-summit-on-gaza-during-macrons-cairo-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/06/france-egypt-and-jordan-to-hold-summit-on-gaza-during-macrons-cairo-visit/">President Emmanuel Macron</a> recognised Morocco's sovereignty over the Sahara region. In July, Algeria withdrew its ambassador to France in protest against the move. Algeria's refusal to take back its citizens that are considered threats to national security in France strengthened criticism from hardliners including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/01/france-to-expose-spread-of-muslim-brotherhood-influence-in-landmark-report/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/01/france-to-expose-spread-of-muslim-brotherhood-influence-in-landmark-report/">Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau</a>. Tensions rose after it emerged that Algeria had repeatedly refused to take back an Algerian citizen living illegally in France, who in February was arrested over a deadly stabbing attack in the eastern city of Mulhouse. After Mr Retailleau accused Algeria of humiliating France, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou threatened to review a 1968 agreement that laid the foundation for Algerian immigration to France. But diplomacy appears to have eased tensions, Mr Barrot said, in apparent criticism of Mr Retailleau's aggressive anti-Algeria stance. His visit came after Mr Macron's diplomatic adviser to the Middle East and North Africa, Anne-Claire Legendre, visited Algiers three times between January and March, <i>Le Monde</i> reported. Mr Barrot said he had worked with Algerian officials to follow up on a phone call between Mr Macron and Mr Tebboune on March 31 "with seriousness, discretion and efficiency." During the call, Mr Macron had expressed concern over the fate of Mr Sansal, "given his age and state of health," according to a joint statement published at the time. Mr Macron had previously criticised his Prime Minister's proposal to unilaterally put an end to the 1968 agreement. The issue of the return of Algerian citizens will be examined in a meeting between French prefects, who oversee immigration issues at a departmental level, and Algerian consuls in France, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement. There are 20 Algerian consulates in France, which hosts an estimated <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/02/27/france-to-deliver-visas-to-algerian-imams-for-ramadan-despite-diplomatic-tensions/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/02/27/france-to-deliver-visas-to-algerian-imams-for-ramadan-despite-diplomatic-tensions/">four million to six million Algerians</a>. The statement said Mr Barrot held "in-depth" discussions on defence, security, intelligence and the judiciary. It added that intelligence sharing had resumed between France and Algeria on the Sahel region, which has been gripped by extremism. A series of coups in the region also led countries to turn away from former colonial power France.