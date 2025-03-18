IMF unlocks $496m in funding for Morocco

The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Tuesday unlocked $496 million in funding for Morocco.
The Moroccan economy continued to show resilience in response to negative shocks, in a testament to the country’s strong economic policies and frameworks, Kenji Okamura, IMF deputy managing director and acting chairman, said in a statement.
The disbursement was approved after the fund's leadership approved the third review of its Resilience and Sustainability (RSF) arrangement with Morocco. The third review's completion brings total disbursement under the arrangement to about $1.24 billion.
The IMF approved Morocco's 18-month RSF arrangement in September 2023 to support the country's transition to a green economy and strengthen its resilience against natural disasters.
It came shortly after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country, killing almost 3,000 people. It was Morocco's deadliest earthquake in more than six decades. The earthquake struck about one month before the 2023 IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in Marrakech.
The IMF's executive board said Morocco's economy, growth of which was expected to slow “only modestly” to 3.2 per cent in 2024, was resilient despite another year of drought.
The country's gross domestic product is projected to increase to about 3.7 per cent in the next few years, which will be helped by its structural reform agenda and new infrastructure projects.
“These reforms are essential to making growth stronger, more resilient, job-rich, and more inclusive,” Mr Okamura said.
However, the Washington-based lender noted that unemployment remains high at about 13 per cent, mostly due to losses in the agricultural sector. Inflation has fallen in the North African country, which has allowed its central bank to issue a handful of interest rate cuts.
Morocco's central bank lowered rates for a second consecutive time on Wednesday to 2.25 per cent, down from 2.5 per cent. The central bank expects inflation to fall about 2 per cent over the next two years.
IMF staff conducted a mission to Rabat last month. At the time they said structural reforms should focus on strengthening job growth and that strong domestic demand was boosting economic growth.
They welcomed reforms to Morocco's tax system, and in including an assessment of climate change risk to Rabat's medium-term fiscal framework. They also saw progress in the Mohammed VI Investment Fund, which the IMF said should help small and medium-sized enterprises receive equity financing.
The third review was the final one of Morocco's RSF programme. Six of the seven measures scheduled for review were implemented.
“These measures will help improve the management of scarce water resources, further liberalise the electricity sector, and address the climate risks on the stability of the fiscal position and the financial system,” Mr Okamura said.
The IMF said gradually introducing a carbon tax was not implemented because Moroccan authorities needed to conduct a further analysis on its impact.
Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said.
Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth.
“Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients.
“We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added.
Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others.
From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth.
Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation.
BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent.
Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG.
Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban.
“Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure.
“What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said.
“In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.”
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”