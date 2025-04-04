A man walks among the antiques on display at the exhibition Treasures saved from Gaza – 5,000 years of history, at the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris. AFP
A man walks among the antiques on display at the exhibition Treasures saved from Gaza – 5,000 years of history, at the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris. AFP

News

Europe

Gaza treasures on display in Paris trigger mixed emotions against a background of war

Curators say the world must continue talking about Gaza as it watches its heritage being eroded

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

April 04, 2025