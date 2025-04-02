Israeli army's militarising of Studio Ghibli trend sparks online backlash

Israel’s military is facing an online backlash after it posted AI-generated images of its operations in the style of Japanese animation house <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/09/21/studio-ghibli-nippon-japan/" target="_blank">Studio Ghibli</a>, a trend that has gone viral in recent days. The images posted on the military’s official X account on Sunday showed scenes of soldiers under the Israeli flag, the country's navy and air force, with the caption “we thought we’d also hop on the Ghibli trend”. A backlash soon emerged in the comments below the post, which had attracted 20,000 likes by Wednesday. One user posted an image referencing the war in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/02/israeli-defence-minister-warns-large-areas-will-be-seized-as-gaza-offensive-expands/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>, where a large number of civilians are among the more than 50,000 people killed in Israeli military operations against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank">Hamas</a>. That post, which had 57,000 likes, depicted two soldiers pointing weapons at a woman and children amid the ruins of buildings. Other users posted AI-generated images of Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida, who has become a symbol of the group during the war. Another posted an image of Israeli troops holding up women’s clothing in a ruined building, an apparent reference to mocking social media posts by Israeli troops in which they parade in women’s clothes found during raids on Palestinian homes. One post depicted anti-Semitic tropes. A pro-Israel user responded to the criticism with an image of soldiers standing beside what appears to be the Western Wall, a symbol in Israel of Zionism’s victory and the country's Jewish identity. Israel’s military has a significant online presence, including on social media platforms, which is run by a large Spokesperson's Unit that, in part, seeks to counter criticism of the army’s actions. One comment highlighted the anti-war beliefs of Studio Ghibli’s director and co-founder, Hayao Miyazaki. He refused to travel to the US to receive the Oscar for Best Animated Feature awarded for <i>Spirited Away </i>in 2003 because of his opposition to the Iraq war. Many of the studio’s films contain anti-war messages. Studio Ghibli did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Israel denies targeting civilians in Gaza, accusing the militant groups it is fighting of embedding in local populations. It has nonetheless been accused of committing genocide by a number of human rights organisations, a claim that the International Court of Justice is investigating. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/02/netanyahus-visit-to-hungary-despite-icc-arrest-warrant-exploits-eu-divisions/" target="_blank">Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu</a> and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant over allegations of war crimes in Gaza.