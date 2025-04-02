Israeli defence minister warns 'large areas' will be seized as Gaza offensive expands

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced a major expansion of the military operation in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/25/palestinians-fear-for-future-as-un-scales-back-staff-in-gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> on Wednesday, warning "large areas" of the enclave would be seized and added to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a>'s security zones. Mr Katz said there would be large-scale evictions of people from areas where fighting was taking place and urged Gazans to eliminate Hamas and return Israeli hostages as the only way to end the war. The expanded operation would "seize large areas that will be incorporated into Israeli security zones", he said but it was unclear how much land Israel intends take over. “Operation Strength and Sword in Gaza is expanding to crush and cleanse the area of terrorists and terror infrastructure, and to seize large areas that will be added to Israel’s security zones – I call on the residents of Gaza to act now to remove Hamas and return all the hostages,” Mr Katz was quoted as saying by <i>The Jerusalem Post</i>. Palestinian media reported a large wave of strikes in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/24/thousands-trapped-and-many-feared-dead-in-israeli-siege-and-bombing-of-rafahs-tel-al-sultan/?_gl=1*f6ypn1*_up*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjw3cSSBhBGEiwAVII0Z2P0KZA0mMfieDctvcbl8vyMigjg0Ri_pfI7bTMay-Ks2RsiBF81WxoCvhsQAvD_BwE" target="_blank">Rafah</a> and Khan Younis and said Israeli troops were pushing into Rafah on Wednesday morning. The Israeli military on Monday ordered the forced eviction of large parts of Rafah and Khan Younis - areas where the army had not previously sent ground troops to. Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation order on Tuesday to Rafah residents and ordered them to leave designated areas. Israel’s air and ground offensive has killed hundreds of Palestinians in the nearly two weeks since it shattered a ceasefire that came into effect on January 19 and largely held until March 18 although it formally expired on March 1. Efforts led by Qatari and Egyptian mediators to revive talks aimed at ending the war have failed to make much progress. Israel has rejected Egypt's proposal for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/30/eight-red-crescent-workers-among-14-bodies-found-after-israeli-attack-in-gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> truce, which includes the release of up to six hostages, sources familiar with the matter told <i>The National</i> earlier this week. Israel's Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/28/gaza-holds-tight-to-traditions-of-eid-amid-renewed-israeli-attacks/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> now wants Hamas to lay down its arms and for its leaders to leave Gaza to live in exile. Hamas, which has accepted the Egyptian proposals, rejects these demands. Of the 59 hostages Hamas and other militant groups are believed by the Israeli military to be still holding, only 24 are considered to be alive. Mr Netanyahu has said military pressure is the best way to get ensure the return of all remaining hostages.