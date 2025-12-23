Yemeni government and Houthis reach an agreement to exchange detainees

Yemen's internationally recognised government and the Houthi rebels have signed an agreement to release detainees from both sides, the UN announced on Tuesday.

"The parties to the conflict in Yemen concluded today an eleven-day meeting in the Sultanate of Oman, during which they agreed to the new phase of conflict-related detainees from all sides," the office of the UN envoy for Yemen said in a statement.

“Reaching an agreement over another phase of the release of conflict-related detainees is a positive and meaningful step that will hopefully ease the suffering of detainees and their families across Yemen,” Mr Hans Grundberg said.

“The agreement’s effective implementation will require the continued engagement and cooperation of the parties, coordinated regional support and sustained efforts to build on this progress toward further releases.”

More to follow ...

