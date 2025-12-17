Yemen's southern movement 'forced to act' by failures of its political rivals

Yemen's southern movement has defended its military takeover of the south-east of the country, pushing back against calls to resolve its disagreements with government partners through negotiation.

Territory across Yemen's coastline has fallen in recent weeks to the Southern Transitional Council.

The STC, part of Yemen’s UN-backed government, launched military operations to take over three provinces in the name of combating terrorism and smuggling. It accuses other parties in the government of mishandling the economy and national security.

Mohamed Al Sahimi, the STC representative in the UK, claimed his party was stepping into a security “vacuum” to shore up the region.

“Armed militias had been enabled by northern government troops in Hadhramaut, including those associated with the Muslim Brotherhood and other extremist groups, including Al Qaeda in the Arabian Penninsula,” he told The National.

“Across the south, the STC is leading on security responsibilities to protect our civilians and counter the threat from the Houthis in the north. This is fully in the interests of Yemen, the region and the West.”

The STC has long called for a separation of north and south Yemen, after the Iran-backed Houthi militia took over the country's north in a coup in 2014. Other factions within the government are hopeful a peace process can reunite the country instead.

A prominent leader of the government's largest bloc believes the issues over governing the south can be resolved through dialogue.

Abdulrazak Al Hijri, acting secretary general of Al Islah, told an audience in London that his party is committed to dialogue following the STC push.

Although Al Islah and the STC are political rivals, they have maintained a united front in opposing the Houthis, he said.

Abdulrazak Al Hijri, acting secretary general of Al Islah in Yemen. Photo: @Islahyem / X

Mr Al Hijri believes a diplomatic solution is possible and STC leaders met members of his faction recently.

“The STC has their project, which is the restoration of the southern state,” he said, speaking at the foreign affairs think tank Chatham House in London. . “We do not have a problem with this issue being discussed.

One of the party's objectives is that the oil-rich province of Hadhramaut is returned “to state institutions” as part of a package in which the STC’s issues with the government are “resolved without the use of violence”.

Abdelrazak Al Hijri, right, speaking at Chatham House in London. Photo: Isra Gilani

The STC took control of Hadhramaut this month after tribal leader Sheikh Al Habreish tried to seize some of the region's oilfields from the Yemeni army.

The STC says it will retain its presence in the provinces to combat smuggling and terrorist networks in south-eastern Yemen that feed the Houthis, Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and Al Shabab in Somalia.

It has accused a branch of the Yemeni army in Hadhramaut, known as the First Military Region, of allowing these smuggling networks to continue. The First Military Region is reportedly loyal to Al Islah party.

STC leader Gen Aidarous Al Zoubaidi has suggested that a “serious campaign to free the north” of Yemen could be next target for the movement.

Al Islah is viewed as part of the Muslim Brotherhood, a movement that has recently become subject to US sanctions as a result of alleged links to Islamist extremism.

Its founder Sheikh Abdallah Al Ahmar wrote of the party’s connections to the Brotherhood in 2007 and his son Hamid was designated a terrorist funder in October 2024 for providing financial support to Hamas.

The party’s leaders have denied any affiliation to the organisation for more than a decade, but that may not be enough to shield it from further sanctions on the Brotherhood being considered by the US government, said Mohammed Abdelmoghni, of the Yemen and Gulf Centre for Studies in Aden.

“The recurrent denial by the Al Islah party leadership of its connection to the Muslim Brotherhood organisation is viewed as a tactic to protect the party's political standing and local gains amidst these international shifts,” Mr Abdelmoghni wrote in a report published last week.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The specs Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Transmission: CVT auto Power: 181bhp Torque: 244Nm Price: Dh122,900

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

Tailors and retailers miss out on back-to-school rush Tailors and retailers across the city said it was an ominous start to what is usually a busy season for sales.

With many parents opting to continue home learning for their children, the usual rush to buy school uniforms was muted this year.

“So far we have taken about 70 to 80 orders for items like shirts and trousers,” said Vikram Attrai, manager at Stallion Bespoke Tailors in Dubai.

“Last year in the same period we had about 200 orders and lots of demand.

“We custom fit uniform pieces and use materials such as cotton, wool and cashmere.

“Depending on size, a white shirt with logo is priced at about Dh100 to Dh150 and shorts, trousers, skirts and dresses cost between Dh150 to Dh250 a piece.” A spokesman for Threads, a uniform shop based in Times Square Centre Dubai, said customer footfall had slowed down dramatically over the past few months. “Now parents have the option to keep children doing online learning they don’t need uniforms so it has quietened down.”

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet