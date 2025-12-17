Unilateral actions in Yemen will not clear path to peace, warns UN chief

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday that Yemen is at risk of sliding back into full-scale conflict after advances by southern separatists, and he urged all sides to exercise restraint to avoid reigniting a civil war that has been largely dormant in recent years.

Mr Guterres said that forces affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council advanced this month into the eastern provinces of Hadhramaut and Al Mahra, moves he said threaten to deepen divisions and derail fragile efforts towards peace.

The STC, part of Yemen’s UN-backed government, launched military operations to take over three provinces with the avowed aim of combating terrorism and smuggling. It accuses other parties in the government of mishandling the economy and national security.

“As I told the Security Council, unilateral actions will not clear a path to peace,” Mr Guterres said. “They deepen divisions, harden positions and raise the risk of wider escalation and further fragmentation.”

He warned that a renewed conflict would have serious implications beyond Yemen’s borders, including for security in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Horn of Africa.

The UN chief called on all parties to de-escalate tension and resolve disputes through dialogue, stressing that Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be preserved.

Mr Guterres, who recently returned from visits to Saudi Arabia and Oman, also condemned the continued detention of 59 UN staff and partner personnel by Houthi authorities, demanding their immediate and unconditional release.

“In recent days, Houthi de facto authorities referred three of our colleagues to a special criminal court. This referral must be rescinded. They have been charged in relation to their performance of UN official duties. These charges must be dropped,” he said.

The UN has repeatedly rejected Iran backed Houthi accusations that its staff or operations in Yemen were involved in spying.

“We must be allowed to perform our work without interference,” Mr Guterres said. “Despite these challenges, we remain committed to providing life-saving support to millions of people across Yemen.”

MATCH INFO Rajasthan Royals 158-8 (20 ovs)

Kings XI Punjab 143/7 (20 ovs) Rajasthan Royals won by 15 runs

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Haltia.ai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Arto%20Bendiken%20and%20Talal%20Thabet%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241.7%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self%2C%20family%20and%20friends%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

SERIES SCHEDULE First Test, Galle International Stadium

July 26-30

Second Test, Sinhalese Sports Club Ground

August 3-7

Third Test, Pallekele International Stadium

August 12-16

First ODI, Rangiri Dambulla Stadium

August 20

Second ODI, Pallekele International Stadium

August 24

Third ODI, Pallekele International Stadium

August 27

Fourth ODI, R Premadasa Stadium

August 31

Fifth ODI, R Premadasa Stadium

September 3

T20, R Premadasa Stadium

September 6

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

List of UAE medal winners Gold

Faisal Al Ketbi (Open weight and 94kg)

Talib Al Kirbi (69kg)

Omar Al Fadhli (56kg) Silver

Zayed Al Kaabi (94kg)

Khalfan Belhol (85kg)

Zayed Al Mansoori (62kg)

Mouza Al Shamsi (49kg women) Bronze

Yahia Mansour Al Hammadi (Open and 94kg)

Saood Al Hammadi (77kg)

Said Al Mazroui (62kg)

Obaid Al Nuaimi (56kg)

Bashayer Al Matrooshi (62kg women)

Reem Abdulkareem (45kg women)

Avatar: Fire and Ash Director: James Cameron Starring: Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana Rating: 4.5/5

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

How The Debt Panel's advice helped readers in 2019 December 11: 'My husband died, so what happens to the Dh240,000 he owes in the UAE?' JL, a housewife from India, wrote to us about her husband, who died earlier this month. He left behind an outstanding loan of Dh240,000 and she was hoping to pay it off with an insurance policy he had taken out. She also wanted to recover some of her husband’s end-of-service liabilities to help support her and her son. “I have no words to thank you for helping me out,” she wrote to The Debt Panel after receiving the panellists' comments. “The advice has given me an idea of the present status of the loan and how to take it up further. I will draft a letter and send it to the email ID on the bank’s website along with the death certificate. I hope and pray to find a way out of this.” November 26: ‘I owe Dh100,000 because my employer has not paid me for a year’ SL, a financial services employee from India, left the UAE in June after quitting his job because his employer had not paid him since November 2018. He owes Dh103,800 on four debts and was told by the panellists he may be able to use the insolvency law to solve his issue. SL thanked the panellists for their efforts. "Indeed, I have some clarity on the consequence of the case and the next steps to take regarding my situation," he says. "Hopefully, I will be able to provide a positive testimony soon." October 15: 'I lost my job and left the UAE owing Dh71,000. Can I return?' MS, an energy sector employee from South Africa, left the UAE in August after losing his Dh12,000 job. He was struggling to meet the repayments while securing a new position in the UAE and feared he would be detained if he returned. He has now secured a new job and will return to the Emirates this month. “The insolvency law is indeed a relief to hear,” he says. "I will not apply for insolvency at this stage. I have been able to pay something towards my loan and credit card. As it stands, I only have a one-month deficit, which I will be able to recover by the end of December."

Wicked: For Good Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater Rating: 4/5

The%20Letter%20Writer %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Layla%20Kaylif%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eslam%20Al%20Kawarit%2C%20Rosy%20McEwen%2C%20Muhammad%20Amir%20Nawaz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A