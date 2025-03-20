The view from Delhi: New world order emerging from ruins of the old

Policymakers, industry leaders and think tanks from around the world convened in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india/" target="_blank">India</a> this week for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/18/iran-cannot-be-marginalised-in-any-regional-peace-framework-warns-political-adviser/" target="_blank">Raisina Dialogue</a> 2025, engaging in discussions to navigate a rapidly evolving world. At a time when old power structures are increasingly being challenged, a key question frequently came up: What will the new and emerging world order look like, and who will shape it? The consensus was clear – the old order is fading, and a new one is taking shape, one that is more fragmented, competitive and formed by forces beyond the traditional centres of power, in a shift that requires abandoning old assumptions and embracing a more adaptive, inclusive approach. “We do need an international order just like we need a domestic order,” said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/28/raisina-middle-east-region-has-immense-significance-for-india-says-minister/" target="_blank">Dr S Jaishankar</a>, India's Minister of External Affairs. “And it’s not just big countries that will benefit from this new order. I would argue that any country willing to take risks … will actually use this order to its advantage.” With the inward-focused <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/" target="_blank">US</a> pursuing unilateral strategies, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/" target="_blank">Europe</a> faces a pivotal moment in redefining its global role. The shifting security landscape and uncertainty surrounding Washington’s long-term commitments have compelled European nations to invest more in defence, military capabilities, technology and infrastructure to strengthen their influence. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/19/europe-needs-stronger-defence-and-security-co-operation-ministers-say/" target="_blank">European officials</a> stressed that while the continent remains resilient, greater efforts are needed to bolster security and defence, reinforcing that Ukraine’s stability was central to European security. “There will be no compromises on Ukraine’s territory and sovereignty. There will be no revisions to our military capabilities. No third country has the right to block our participation in any union or bloc. We will never recognise any territories occupied by Russia,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/18/trump-wants-to-prevent-third-world-war-by-ending-ukraines-conflict-says-us-top-intelligence-official/" target="_blank">Andrii Sybiha</a>. Meanwhile, the view from Washington is one of commitment to a pragmatic and realistic foreign policy, said US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, emphasising the need for stable alliances. Yet there was a sense that US unilateralism has fuelled frustration among allies. As these discussions unfolded, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to temporarily halt <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/18/trump-and-putin-agree-on-energy-and-infrastructure-ceasefire-in-ukraine/" target="_blank">attacks</a> on Ukrainian energy centres but refused to support a full 30-day ceasefire, which US President Donald Trump had hoped would be the first step towards a lasting peace deal. Ukraine accused Russia of effectively rejecting the ceasefire proposal, and both countries blamed each other on Wednesday for launching air strikes that caused fires and damaged infrastructure. From Europe to the Middle East, the conflicts shaping the new world order seem more interconnected than ever, a point illustrated during the Raisina Dialogue, held under the theme <i>People, Peace and Planet.</i> A narrative emerged of a shifting balance of power. While Iran, an ally of Russia, remains a major regional actor, analysts suggested it had been significantly weakened following the October 7, 2023 attacks. Meanwhile, Israel is emerging as the dominant force, frequently altering the rules of engagement and crossing previously defined red lines. One notable statement came from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/18/we-must-find-common-ground-with-iran-says-uaes-gargash/" target="_blank">Anwar Gargash</a>, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, who emphasised that the UAE and other Arab states should prioritise finding common ground with Iran rather than focusing on disagreements. While Mr Trump has reinstated his “maximum pressure” policy on Iran, India continues to maintain cordial relations with both Israel and Tehran, carefully balancing its interests. “India has not been and continues to be a non-interventionist part,” said Manish Tewari, Indian member of parliament. “We would be more than happy to be catalysts, but we have historically not been mediators or facilitators. “The world survives in hope, and we do hope that there is peace and stability in the Middle East. I think the important thing to remember is that except for the military-industrial complexes, there's nobody else who benefits from wars. They are the ones who make the money out of the killing machines,” added Mr Tewari. With peace remaining an aspiration, traditional assumptions about diplomacy, deterrence and regional stability are being upended. The pathways towards peace now demand complex compromises and strategic recalibrations. What became evident from the dialogue discussions is that the world order is no longer dictated by a single superpower or a singular ideology. Instead, power is diffused across several poles, forcing states to navigate a competitive international system. Whether this transition leads to stability or deepens geopolitical divides remains uncertain. One thing is clear – the age of unchallenged western dominance is over, and a new, multipolar world is taking shape.