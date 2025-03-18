Iran 'cannot be marginalised' in any regional peace framework, warns political adviser

Iran is seeking co-operation despite the US “maximum pressure” campaign, an adviser for the Foreign Minister said on Tuesday, adding that his country is integral to any peaceful regional framework and cannot be marginalised.

Seyyed Mohammad-Kazem Sajjadpour, who is also a distinguished fellow at the Institute for Political and International Studies, warned during the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi against "hegemons" attempting to reshape the Middle East.

“Iran is a part of the region,” adviser to Abbas Araghchi told a panel moderated by The National. It cannot be ignored in the region. It cannot be marginalised. If you really desire a region to be peaceful, you have to understand that a part of it is Iran, and Iran is ready for what? Bilateral relations, co-operation, connectivity."

Mr Sajjadpour’s remarks come amid heightened geopolitical tension. Over the past few years, Washington’s maximum pressure drive has aimed to isolate Tehran economically and diplomatically, particularly through sanctions on its oil exports, banking system and military activities.

US President Donald Trump has recently insisted the campaign should be implemented and warned of consequences if Tehran does not agree to negotiate over details of its nuclear programme and regional activities.

Meanwhile, Iran’s main allies in the region have suffered significant setbacks, with the Syrian regime of Bashar Al Assad falling and Hezbollah weakened after the war with Israel.

Despite this, Mr Sajjadpour rejected the notion that Iran is losing influence. “You have to understand Iran is a genuine regional power. Of course, you have ups and downs, no doubt – it's like a game. In the first round, you may lose; in the second round, you may win."

He had a warning for those attempting to modify the Middle East without considering its inherent complexities. “These hegemonic desires to reshape the region, to just move this object from this place to that place, are flawed," Mr Sajjadpour said. "Any global hegemon that neglects the realities of the region, including Europe, is doomed to failure. Any regional hegemon that ignores Iran is also doomed to failure."