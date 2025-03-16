US strikes on Houthis send warning to Iran, experts say

US strikes on Yemen’s Houthi militia send a warning message to Iran but will prolong civilian suffering, which the rebels will then exploit, experts and officials told <i>The National</i> on Sunday. President Donald Trump ordered a series of military<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/16/trump-warns-houthis-hell-will-rain-down-as-us-strikes-on-yemen-kill-at-least-24/" target="_blank"> strikes on Houthi-held areas</a> in Yemen late on Saturday, promising to use “overwhelming lethal force” until the Iran-backed rebels cease their attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. It comes as the US is exerting so-called maximum pressure on Iran and its proxies in the region. Mr Trump has increased sanctions on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/14/iran-china-and-russia-hold-nuclear-talks-in-beijing-amid-trump-pressure/" target="_blank">Tehran</a> while trying to convince the regime to return to the negotiating table over its nuclear programme. “The main message is for Iran, President Trump wants to tell them he can target them next. As he likes to say, ‘negotiation through strength’,” Baraa Shiban, a Yemen expert and associate fellow at the Rusi defence think tank, told <i>The National</i>. “It looks, from the intensity of the strikes, like this operation will continue, which will degrade their [the Houthis'] capabilities, similar to what happened with Hezbollah in Lebanon." The strikes, which killed at least 31 people, came shortly after the Yemeni rebels said they would resume their attacks on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/03/12/houthis-say-they-will-resume-attacks-on-israeli-ships-in-red-sea/" target="_blank">Red Sea shipping</a> following Israel’s blockade on Gaza. There have been no reports of Houthis targeting international ships since. Mr Trump is attempting to be "proactive and strike the Houthis, rather than wait until they attack,” Mr Shiban said. A statement by Sanaa’s municipality and local authorities, seen by <i>The National</i>, called on civilians to flee Houthi-held areas and seek safety. “These developments that are targeting the Houthis will have a direct effect to further exacerbate the suffering of the Yemeni people,” it said. “The continuation of these escalations will bring further suffering to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/17/no-vision-for-peace-in-yemen-says-foreign-minister/" target="_blank">Yemen</a>, and put it at the forefront of regional and international escalation." In response to Washington’s attacks, the rebels' political bureau said US “aggression” would not go unanswered, with escalation met with escalation. Authorities called on civilians to follow government guidelines and ignore opposition groups that “will attempt to cause chaos throughout the country”. A Yemen-government official said authorities welcomed the move by<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/23/yemens-vice-president-backs-trumps-tough-line-on-houthis/" target="_blank"> Mr Trump</a> to exert pressure on the Houthis and in turn send a warning to Iran to stop its support for proxies. Mr Trump's "decisive approach is exactly what was needed to confront the Houthis", he said on condition of remaining anonymous. "Appeasement has only emboldened them. Only strength can bring stability and not concessions. The strikes are also a message to Iran to halt its actions and meddling in other states' affairs." However, while the attacks focus on military installations and equipment, as well as draining Houthi resources, the group has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt and recover, said Osamah Al Rawhani, Yemen expert and non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Middle East Programmes. "Beyond their direct impact on the Houthis, these air strikes deeply affect civilians, as Houthi-controlled territory represents more than 60 per cent of Yemen’s population," he told <i>The National</i>. "This instils fear and increases resentment towards the United States from citizens who do not support the Houthis<i>.</i> The attacks must have a "comprehensive approach that disrupts weapons and parts-smuggling from Iran, and addresses the political and economic drivers empowering the Houthis," he said "This week’s bombings risk prolonging the suffering of Yemenis." Iran-backed Hezbollah condemned the large-scale military strikes, in a statement on Sunday. Washington <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/04/us-redesignates-houthis-as-foreign-terrorist-organisation/" target="_blank">redesignated</a> the Houthis a foreign terrorist organisation this month, reversing a Joe Biden-era policy. The attacks also came days after Mr Trump <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/13/irans-khamenei-says-trumps-invitation-for-nuclear-talks-aimed-at-deceiving-public/" target="_blank">sent a letter</a> to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, offering to hold talks on Tehran's nuclear programme. Mr Khamenei rejected the proposed negotiations, saying it letter was aimed at "deceiving public opinion" and increasing pressure on Iran.