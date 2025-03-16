People gather at the rubble of a house hit by a US military strike in Saada, Yemen on Sunday. Reuters
People gather at the rubble of a house hit by a US military strike in Saada, Yemen on Sunday. Reuters

News

MENA

US strikes on Houthis send warning to Iran, experts say

Attacks on rebel-held areas in Yemen must disrupt Iranian influence or civilian suffering will be prolonged, analysts tell The National

Mina Aldroubi
Mina Aldroubi

March 16, 2025