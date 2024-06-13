G7 leaders highlight concern over Israel-Hezbollah tension

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Group of Seven leaders said they were very concerned by the situation on the Israel-Lebanon border, at a summit of the top Western nations in Italy on Thursday.

Following a session on the Middle East at the start of the two-day summit, officials said attention had focused on the border between Israel and Lebanon, where Iran-backed Hezbollah has engaged in escalating tit-for-tat operations with the Israeli army.

A senior US official said specific security arrangements were needed as the bloc acknowledged that a ceasefire in Gaza was not enough to secure peace in the region.

The meeting also endorsed US efforts to secure a ceasefire, according to a draft communique circulating at the summit in Puglia.

Leaders reiterated their unwavering commitment to a two-state solution, just weeks after the Israeli government lashed out at Spain, Norway and Ireland for recognising a Palestinian state.

In addition, they called on Israel to refrain from a full-scale offensive in Rafah, “in line with their obligations under international law”. The G7 includes the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, France and Italy.

US President Joe Biden was expected to urge his counterparts to encourage Hamas to accept the ceasefire proposal, which has been backed by Israel.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the summit, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said: “Our goal is to figure out how we bridge the remaining gaps and get to a deal.”

He added that discussions would continue with Qatar and Egypt, who, in turn, would work with Hamas to reach agreement as quickly as possible.

The EU fully supports Mr Biden's proposal for a ceasefire, said EU Council president Charles Michel. The bloc's three priorities are an end to the war, more humanitarian access and a pathway to a two-state solution.

“There is one lesson learnt: security without peace is not security,” Mr Michel told reporters. “It's a very dark situation but we feel the window of opportunity must be seized so that we can relaunch a serious political track to make a decision regarding a two-state solution.”

Mr Michel was speaking after attending an emergency humanitarian conference for Gaza held in Jordan earlier this week. “It's important for the EU to be represented and active in those debates,” he said, adding that he planned to debrief G7 leaders about the conversations that he held.

Mr Michel lamented the polarisation caused by the Gaza war in Europe. “There is a high price that we pay,” he said. “First, this is paid by the people specifically in the region but there are terrible consequences for others.”

The EU is an unofficial eighth member of the G7. The other member is Japan.

Hamas has welcomed the ceasefire proposal, but insists any agreement must secure an end to the war, a demand Israel still rejects. Israel described Hamas's response to the new US peace proposal as total rejection.

Since a brief week-long truce in November, repeated attempts to arrange a ceasefire have failed, with Hamas insisting on a permanent end to the war and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Mr Sullivan said Hamas had submitted an amended proposal with some minor changes that could be worked out, as well as others that were not in line with what Mr Biden had laid out or that had been embraced by the UN Security Council.

Mr Sullivan stressed that Israel was standing behind the ceasefire proposal Mr Biden outlined in a May 31 speech, adding that he had heard no Israeli leader challenge the deal.

The latest war started with a Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, during which around 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage. The Israeli military response in Gaza has so far killed more than 37,100.

Mr Biden was expected to update G7 leaders on the ceasefire negotiations and how their countries could support the process, Mr Sullivan said, underscoring the broader implications for increasing tension between Israel and Lebanon.

A Palestinian walks among the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israel's military offensive in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza. Reuters

Mr Biden would discuss “the increasing intensity and scope of the strikes by Hezbollah deeper into Israel, and including into civilian areas”, Mr Sullivan said, adding that a ceasefire in Gaza would help bring calm to that region as well.

G7 leaders would also compare notes on what he called “the continuing threat posed by Iran, both with respect to its support for proxy forces, and with respect to the Iranian nuclear programme, where we continue to have grave concerns”.