G7 leaders' summit to focus on $50bn loan to Ukraine with frozen Russian assets

Leaders of the Group of Seven nations meeting for two days in Italy starting on Thursday are set to agree on a $50 billion loan for Ukraine backed by immobilised Russian assets, diplomats have said.

“I'm very confident an agreement will be made in the hours to come,” European Council President Charles Michel said at the summit, taking place at the luxury Borgo Egnazia hotel resort on the Adriatic Sea.

The aim is to “make available more money for Ukraine because they need money now”, said Mr Michel. He declined to give further details.

The agreement on the loan, expected to be released by the end of the year, was described as a “very important deliverable” of the two-day summit, an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of the meeting.

Leaders from the US, France, Britain, Germany, Canada, Italy and Japan are also expected to show their support for Ukraine with new sanctions and export control measures aimed at people and entities that financially support Russia's war effort.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be signing a separate bilateral security agreement with US President Joe Biden on Thursday, the White House has said.

Also on the agenda will be the war in Gaza and migration issues that are important to summit host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Meetings will be widened to a number of non G7 leaders on the second day of the summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron is welcomed by Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on arrival at the Borgo Egnazia resort. AFP

Non-G7 guests including Pope Francis, Indian President Narendra Modi and his Brazilian President Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva will discuss Artificial Intelligence, energy and relations between Africa and the Mediterranean region.

Using Russian frozen assets has been a cornerstone of G7 countries' efforts to signal enduring support to Ukraine. The EU's 27 countries in March adopted a plan to channel most windfall profits from frozen assets, mostly held in Belgium, towards a fund for military aid to Ukraine. Profits are estimated at €3 billion ($3.24 billion) a year.

But the US has pushed for a larger loan of $50 billion, raising questions about what would happen if the seized Russian state assets were released or did not generate as much profit as expected.

“There is a question of burden sharing,” the adviser to Mr Macron said. The “principles” have been decided by leaders but it will be up to Finance Ministers to give details at a later stage, the adviser added.