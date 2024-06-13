Biden heads to G7 summit focused on supporting Ukraine and pressuring Russia

President Joe Biden is in Europe to take part in the Group of Seven summit in Italy where, with the help of allies, he plans to shore up support for the defence and rebuilding of Ukraine, and put more pressure on Russia.

Mr Biden will join leaders from France, Britain, Germany, Canada, Italy and Japan on Thursday in the Puglia region, where they are set to announce new sanctions on Russia aimed at pressuring President Vladimir Putin to end his two-year invasion of Ukraine.

“Our commitment to Ukraine will continue to be right upfront and clear,” White House National Security spokesman John Kirby told reporters

“We're going to continue to drive up costs for the Russian war machine.

“This week, we will announce an impactful set of new sanctions and export control actions.”

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the G7 leaders would announce 300 new sanctions and export control measures that would take aim at people and entities who have helped Russia to finance its war.

“These actions heighten the risk for financial institutions dealing with Russia's war economy [and] close down avenues for evasion, while diminishing Russia's ability to benefit from access to foreign technology, equipment, software and IT services,” Mr Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One on Wednesday.

The US has imposed sanctions on more than 4,000 Russian businesses and people since the war began, in an effort to block the flow of money and munitions to Moscow.

Mr Sullivan said that on the sidelines of the three-day summit, Mr Biden would meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and sign a bilateral security agreement aimed sending a clear message to Russia about US commitment to Kyiv.

“We want to demonstrate that the US supports the people of Ukraine, that we stand with them, and that we will continue to help address their security needs, not just tomorrow but out into the future,” he said.

Officials said that Mr Biden and Mr Zelenskyy would hold a joint news conference after their meeting.

Mr Biden has been pushing for a $50 billion loan to Ukraine using Russian frozen assets. The French presidency announced on Wednesday that leaders had come to an agreement send the funds to Kyiv by the end of the year.

During his visit, he is also expected to meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Mr Biden last week visited France where he commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

His son Hunter was convicted on federal gun charges, dealing a personal and political blow to Mr Biden, 81, who is running for a second term in office in November.

He has sought to focus his re-election campaign on protecting the US from the return of his predecessor, Donald Trump, who was last month convicted of 34 felonies.

While in office, Trump championed the idea of an “America First” approach to US foreign policy.

In March, he said he would encourage Russia to do “whatever the hell they wanted” to Nato countries that did not spend enough on defence.

Mr Biden has opposed that approach and has sought to advance his vision for continued US engagement with the world.

Three years ago at the G7 summit held in Cornwall, England, Mr Biden in his speech declared that “America was back”.

Polls show the US election headed for a tight race, and global leaders are concerned that Trump could once again be president.

The development comes after far-right parties in Europe made significant gains in parliamentary elections this week.

Leaders are also expected to address the continuing Israel-Gaza war, climate change, migration and other issues during the G7 summit.

Pope Francis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are also expected to join the gathering.