EU's Michel says to have peace, Europe must prepare for war

European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday that Europe must strengthen its defences and shift to a "war economy" mode to face the threat posed by Russia.

Mr Michel made the recommendations in an opinion piece published in European newspapers on Monday, saying Europe must take responsibility for its own security and not rely heavily on the support of countries such as the US.

"If we do not get the EU's response right and do not give Ukraine enough support to stop Russia, we are next," he said.

"We must therefore be defence-ready and shift to a 'war economy' mode.

"If we want peace, we must prepare for war."

Mr Michel said while Europe had made strides since Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, including by increasing military manufacturing capacity by 50 per cent, far more was needed.

He said that for decades, Europe had not invested enough in its security and defence.

He urged EU countries to ensure Ukraine received what it needed on the battlefield, including by spending EU money on military equipment, and using profits from Russia’s frozen assets to buy weapons for Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war - in pictures

A soldier of the Ukrainian National Guard holds his position in the Serebryan Forest, in temperatures of -15°C in January 2024, in Kreminna, Donetsk Oblast. Getty Images

Mr Michel urged countries to enable investments in defence, including by considering changing the mandate of the EU lending arm, the European Investment Bank, to allow it to support the continent's defence industry.

EU countries approved an agreement on Monday to increase the bloc's support for Ukraine's armed forces by €5 billion ($5.4 billion), amid warnings that Kyiv's forces need more resources to hold the line against a larger Russian army.

A $60 billion US aid package for Ukraine is being held up by Congress.