Blinken returns to the Middle East to push for elusive Gaza truce

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to visit four countries in the Middle East to pursue a ceasefire proposal outlined by President Joe Biden to end the war in Gaza.

Mr Blinken will first visit Egypt, where sources say Hamas will reject the ceasefire proposals.

Making his eighth trip to the region since the Israel-Gaza war began last October, Mr Blinken is scheduled to meet President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Cairo before he travels later on Monday to Israel. He will also visit Jordan and Qatar as part of his regional tour.

The latest round of talks with leaders comes after two significant developments in the war – the deadly operation to rescue four hostages held by Hamas and the resignation of popular centrist Benny Gantz from Israel’s war cabinet – that sources say is likely to influence the course of ceasefire negotiations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Egypt, Israel, Qatar and Jordan. AP

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Friday that Mr Blinken would use the trip to “discuss how the ceasefire proposal would benefit both Israelis and Palestinians”.

The deal, he said, would not only alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza but also set the stage for a reduction in tension along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Mr Blinken will emphasise the importance of Hamas accepting the proposals on the table, according to Mr Miller, suggesting that he expects US allies and fellow mediators Egypt and Qatar to pressure Hamas to accept the deal.

The US on Sunday urged the UN Security Council to vote on a draft resolution endorsing the plan proposed by Mr Biden.

“Israel has accepted this proposal, and the Security Council has an opportunity to speak with one voice and call on Hamas to do the same,” an official for the US mission at the UN, Nate Evans, said.

Mr Biden’s proposals envisage a six-week ceasefire during which Hamas and Israel enter a hostage and prisoner swap as well as a significant increase in humanitarian aid for Gaza.

The plan, announced on May 30, includes a guarantee that negotiations on a permanent ceasefire will begin immediately after the six-week pause ends.

Last week, Hamas said it was studying the proposals, but the militant group will probably reject them, according to sources.

They said such a position may have become imperative for Hamas after Saturday’s rescue operation in which more than 270 Palestinians were killed, according to Gazan health authorities.

Hamas has effectively suspended contact with the Egyptian and Qatari mediators on the proposals, sources told The National.

“Hamas is in a very awkward position after Saturday’s massacre, which threatens to completely derail the negotiations,” said one source.

“Moreover, Hamas finds the US proposals ambiguous and elastic.”

Hamas has previously said it wanted a firm commitment from Israel for a permanent ceasefire and a full withdrawal from Gaza. There are also concerns that Israeli forces will resume military operations in Gaza after the last hostage is released.

The sources said that Hamas was reluctant to be seen engaged in negotiations so soon after the death of so many people in Israel’s weekend rescue mission.

They said the operation had highlighted gaping holes in Hamas security that allowed Israeli forces entered a densely populated urban area in broad daylight.

“Hamas leaders in Gaza must be way busy now investigating what happened on Saturday and why it happened and whether they need to adjust or change their own security precautions in light of Saturday’s events,” said another source.

“It’s hard to say how Hamas will process this particular [rescue] operation and what it will do to its determination about whether it will say yes or not,” Mr Biden's National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on Sunday.

“We have not got a formal answer from Hamas at this time.”

A woman and child walk by mounds of debris in the aftermath of a deadly rescue operation by Israeli forces to free four hostages held by Hamas. Reuters

Sources claim Hamas could come back with a demand for Israel to release a larger than anticipated number of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages it is holding, while still insisting on a permanent ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal.

It could also demand the release of a significantly higher number of high-profile Palestinians serving long prison terms than previously discussed.

Although Mr Biden’s proposed deal has been described as an Israeli initiative and thousands of Israelis have demonstrated in support of it, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed scepticism, saying what has been presented publicly is not accurate.

Mr Netanyahu's far-right allies have threatened to bring down his government if he introduces the plan.

In Cairo, Mr Blinken will meet Mr El Sisi with Israel’s capture of the Palestinian end of the Rafah and its subsequent control of a corridor expected to be high on the agenda.

Egypt has reacted angrily to Israel’s move and is known to have asked Washington to put pressure on Israel to pull out. Cairo has since closed the crossing, hampering relief efforts for Gaza.

It has also placed its troops near the Israel and Gaza border on high alert in what is perhaps the worst bout of tension between the two neighbours since they signed a US-brokered peace treaty in 1979.

In Jordan, Mr Blinken will participate in an emergency international conference on improving the flow of aid to Gaza.