Israel launches deepest strikes into Lebanon after Hezbollah brings down drone

At least five people were killed on Monday when Israel launched its deepest attack into Lebanon since cross-border violence began between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah on October 8.

The attack struck a convoy of lorries that entered north-eastern Lebanon from Syria, as well as a building.

Two members of Hezbollah were killed, along with three Syrians, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Hezbollah said three of its fighters were killed.

Hezbollah on Tuesday said it had launched dozens of Katyusha rockets at the military barracks of the 210th Golan Division in response to Israel's attacks on the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon.

The Israeli military said its “fighter jets struck a military complex of the Hezbollah 4400 unit, the logistical reinforcement unit of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation”.

“The unit is used to smuggle weapons to and from Lebanon,” the military said, adding that it hit two sites in the Baalbek region, in eastern Lebanon.

The attack came after Hezbollah shot down an advanced $5 million Hermes 900 drone. The Israeli military confirmed the news, saying "a surface-to-air missile was launched toward an Israeli Air Force UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) that was operating in Lebanese airspace. As a result, the UAV was damaged and fell in Lebanese territory".

The Lebanese group also launched an attack with a “squadron of drones” on an Israeli military post in the occupied Golan Heights.

Hezbollah said on Tuesday that it launched a deadly strike on Israeli soldiers in northern Israel.

Hezbollah has long been active in Syria and is an ally of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו במהלך הלילה מתחם צבאי של יחידה 4400, יחידת ההתעצמות הלוגיסטית של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה, המשמשת גורם לשינוע אמצעי לחימה אל לבנון ובתוכה.

במתחם נתקפו שני מוקדים הממוקמים במרחב בעלבכ שבעומק לבנון>> pic.twitter.com/Y9c9KtY8mO — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 11, 2024

The cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel began have steadily expanded in scope and intensity since October. Israel has regularly hit sites deeper into Lebanon, while Hezbollah has used more advanced weaponry over time.

Hezbollah said it was carrying out the attacks in support of Hamas in Gaza. The Lebanese armed group and political party said it would not halt its strikes until Israel ended its bombardment of the Palestinian enclave, where more than 37,100 people have been killed.

Hezbollah has said it does not want an all-out war, but is ready for one if it happens.

The fighting has displaced tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border.

Hardline ministers in the Israeli government have called for a ground offensive into southern Lebanon to clear the area of the threat from Hezbollah.