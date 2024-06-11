Humanitarian access to Gaza cannot wait for a ceasefire, says Jordan's King Abdullah

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Humanitarian assistance to Gaza “cannot wait for a ceasefire and cannot be subject to a political agenda”, King Abdullah of Jordan said at an emergency humanitarian conference for Gaza on the shores of the Dead Sea on Tuesday.

“We cannot abandon Gaza. It should be everyone’s priority because history will judge us by our actions,” the King told the UN-backed Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza conference, which is aimed at securing urgently needed aid and improving the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza after more than eight months of war.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas were among the attendees, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expected to attend later in the day as part of his visit to the region to try to secure a ceasefire.

The conference aims to accelerate fundraising for Gaza, and go beyond basic requirements such as food and shelter, a Palestinian humanitarian official told The National before the event.

Countries including Jordan have resorted to air dropping aid into Gaza, as Israel controls all the major land entries to the enclave.

King Abdullah confirmed that Jordan will continue its air drops, having carried out 358 so far, including 257 in co-operation with other countries.

Jordan is also considering using helicopters to deliver aid “in the short term and once there’s a ceasefire”, the King said.

“The quality and quantity of aid to Gaza is key and equally important,” he said, adding that medicine, water and materials for shelter should be delivered.

“We can’t wait months to mobilise these sources into action. What we have today is simply far from what we need.”

The event comes as part of mounting international pressure on Israel and Hamas to agree to a ceasefire.

Hamas announced on Monday that it had accepted the UN Security Council's ceasefire resolution and is ready to talk about the details.

During his visit to Israel, Mr Blinken said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had “reaffirmed his commitment” to a ceasefire proposal at a meeting on Monday.

However, both warring parties still have to overcome key sticking points, in particular Mr Netanyahu’s insistence that fighting in Gaza will end only when Israel has achieved its war aims, which include the destruction of Hamas.

More than 37,100 Palestinians have been killed in the war, which began when Hamas led an attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people. More than 84,000 have been injured and vast swathes of Gaza have been destroyed, with the enclave's health and education sectors decimated.

King Abdullah also highlighted the violence in the occupied West Bank, where, he said, “hundreds of children have been killed and injured, while settler attacks, settler expansion and economic sanctions restrict movement”.

'The horror must stop'

The UN Secretary General repeated his call for a ceasefire in Gaza at the conference, and said “The horror must stop.”

“The speed and scale of the carnage and killing in Gaza is beyond anything in my years as Secretary General,” he said.

Around 60 per cent of Gaza's buildings and 80 per cent of commercial facilities have been damaged by Israeli bombardment, while health and educational facilities are “in rubble”, Mr Guterres said.

At least 50,000 children are suffering from malnutrition, one million Palestinians do not have access to clean water, and 1.7 million people – or 75 per cent of Gaza's population – are internally displaced, “many, several times over”, Mr Guterres said.

“Nowhere is safe. Conditions are deplorable. The public health situation is beyond crisis levels. Gaza's hospitals lie in ruins. Medical supplies and fuel are scarce to non-existent.

“All available routes into Gaza must be operational,” he said, referring to Israel's continued closure of all border crossings, which are vital for the delivery of aid, food and medical assistance.